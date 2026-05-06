Domestic money takes control: DII holding hits 20.9%, FIIs fall to 17.1%

India’s equity market is witnessing a decisive shift in ownership—and the numbers leave little room for doubt. As of March 2026, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) held 20.9% of Nifty-500 companies, a record high, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) dropped to 17.1%, a multi-year low. This reversal comes amid sharp global volatility, with FIIs pulling out $15.8 billion in Q1 CY26 alone, including a massive $14.2 billion sell-off in March, even as DIIs poured in $27.2 billion, supported by steady SIP inflows, noted Motilal Oswal in a report.

Domestic money takes charge as FIIs retreat—India’s markets enter a new phase

India’s stock market is undergoing one of its most important structural transformations in decades. For years, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) dictated market direction—driving rallies, triggering corrections, and influencing valuations. That dominance is now clearly fading. The latest data by Motilal Oswal shows that domestic institutional investors (DIIs), powered by mutual funds, insurance companies, and steady retail inflows, are emerging as the new anchor of India’s equity markets. Volatility rises—but domestic flows hold the line FY26 has been marked by heightened volatility, largely triggered by geopolitical tensions, particularly the Iran-Israel/US conflict. These global developments have caused sharp swings in FII behaviour.

In the first quarter of CY26: FIIs recorded net outflows of $15.8 billion Including a $14.2 billion sell-off in March alone Yet, the market did not collapse. The reason lies in domestic flows: DIIs invested $27.2 billion during the same period This strong domestic participation has acted as a shock absorber, preventing deeper market corrections. Ownership shift: A historic crossover The most significant development is the shift in ownership: DIIs now hold 20.9% of Nifty-500 companies (all-time high) FIIs hold 17.1% (declining trend) Over the past year: DII ownership has increased by 170 basis points

FII ownership has declined by 180 basis points This marks a clear turning point: Domestic institutions have overtaken foreign investors in influence Broad-based buying by DIIs Unlike FIIs, whose investments have become more selective, DIIs are increasing exposure across the board. DIIs raised holdings in 21 out of 24 sectors Key increases seen in: Private banks Technology Telecom Real estate Healthcare Infrastructure On a company level: DIIs increased stakes in 73% of Nifty-500 companies This signals broad confidence in India’s growth story FIIs: Selling widely, reallocating selectively FIIs, on the other hand, have reduced holdings in:

17 out of 24 sectors Including key areas like: Private banks Technology Consumer Infrastructure One of the most striking data points: FII allocation to technology has dropped to an all-time low of 7.3% However, FIIs are not exiting entirely—they are concentrating investments in: BFSI (32.1% allocation) Automobiles Oil & Gas This reflects a shift toward defensive, large-cap, and globally aligned sectors. Across market caps: Domestic money absorbs the market The divergence is visible across all segments: FIIs: Reduced stakes in: Large caps: −220bp YoY Mid caps: −60bp Small caps: −100bp DIIs:

Increased stakes in: Large caps: 22% Mid caps: 19% Small caps: 17.7% Domestic capital is absorbing supply across the entire market—not just select pockets. Retail participation remains steady Retail investors continue to play a supporting role: Retail share in Nifty-500: 12.7% Stable over the past three years Their top sector allocations: BFSI Capital goods Automobiles Consumer Healthcare However, much of retail participation is now flowing through: Mutual funds and SIPs rather than direct stock picking Public sector and private companies both in focus Both FIIs and DIIs are showing increasing interest in:

PSU companies Large private sector firms DII holdings: Private companies: 21.5% (record) PSU companies: 17.5% FII holdings: Increasing in PSUs Declining in private companies overall Public sector stocks are becoming a common investment theme Key highlights of the report: DIIs invested $27.2 billion in Q1 CY26, driven by strong SIP inflows FIIs recorded $15.8 billion net outflows, including a sharp $14.2 billion sell-off in March 2026 Ownership shift is now visible: DII holdings: 20.9% (all-time high) FII holdings: 17.1% (multi-year low) India’s markets are increasingly driven by domestic capital rather than foreign flows

Ownership shift: DIIs vs FIIs DII ownership: ↑ 170 bps YoY (+50 bps QoQ) → 20.9% (record high) FII ownership: ↓ 180 bps YoY (−110 bps QoQ) → 17.1% Promoter holdings: Stable at 49.4% (+40 bps QoQ) Retail holdings: ↑ to 12.7% (+30 bps YoY & QoQ) Domestic institutions have overtaken FIIs in influence FII vs DII dominance (free float) FII share of free float: ↓ to 33.8% (−360 bps YoY) DII share: ↑ to 41.2% (+310 bps YoY) FII-DII ratio: ↓ to 0.8x DIIs now dominate free float ownership Company-level trend FIIs: Reduced stake in 54% of Nifty-500 companies

DIIs: Increased stake in 73% of companies Nifty-50: FIIs cut holdings in 78% of stocks DIIs increased holdings in 82% of stocks Domestic money is broadly accumulating across markets Across market caps Market composition: Large caps: 67% Mid caps: 22% Small caps: 11% FIIs: Large caps: −220 bps YoY Mid caps: −60 bps Small caps: −100 bps DIIs: Large caps: 22% ownership Mid caps: 19% Small caps: 17.7% DIIs are buying across all segments Promoter & retail trends Promoters: Reduced stake in: Mid caps: −300 bps Small caps: −10 bps Increased in large caps: +80 bps

Retail: Large caps: 10.9% (+20 bps YoY) Mid caps: 14.6% (+90 bps YoY) Small caps: 20% (declining QoQ) Retail is active—but not driving markets Public vs private companies DIIs: Private companies: 21.5% (record high) PSU companies: 17.5% FIIs: Private companies: ↓ to 19.5% PSU companies: ↑ to 10.2% Both are increasingly interested in PSUs Sectoral trends: DIIs vs FIIs DIIs: Increased holdings in 21/24 sectors Biggest additions: Private banks (+420 bps) Technology (+400 bps) Telecom (+340 bps) Real estate (+280 bps) Infrastructure (+240 bps) Healthcare (+220 bps) FIIs: Reduced holdings in 17/24 sectors Biggest cuts: Private banks

Technology Real estate Consumer Infrastructure Increased in: PSU banks Metals Logistics FIIs are reducing broad exposure Key highlight: Tech exposure collapses FII allocation to Technology: ↓ to 7.3% (all-time low) ↓ 280 bps YoY One of the biggest structural shifts in sector allocation Top sector allocations FIIs: BFSI: 32.1% Automobiles: 8.5% Oil & Gas: 7.8% Technology: 7.3% Healthcare: 6.9% Top 5 sectors = 62.6% of FII allocation DIIs: BFSI: 28.2% Oil & Gas: 8.3% Consumer: 8% Technology: 8% Automobiles: 7.7% Top 5 sectors = 60.2% of DII allocation Top holdings FIIs: Total holdings: $696 billion