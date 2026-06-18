Don't let dark patterns quietly inflate your online shopping bills

Indian consumers are losing an estimated ₹25,000–28,000 crore annually to deceptive interface designs, commonly known as dark patterns, across online marketplaces. The ‘Dark Patterns in India’s Online Marketplaces’ report, released by market research firm Datum Intelligence, says 88 per cent of India’s 304 million online buyers lose approximately ₹78–87 each month to drip pricing, forced add-ons, false urgency rules and subscription traps.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also recently flagged the issue of digital mis-selling and dark patterns. The regulator said banks and their agents cannot use digital interfaces that trick customers into taking actions they did not intend. It asked entities to audit interfaces and remove unfair design features.

Neehar Pathare, MD, CEO & CIO, 63 SATS Cybertech, adds that they exploit customers’ fear of missing out, decision fatigue, and the tendency to skim text.

“These practices exploit human psychology, cognitive biases, urgency, confusion, or lack of attention to increase revenue for digital platforms at the expense of consumer choice and transparency,” says Prashant Mali, cybercrime lawyer, Bombay High Court.

Dark patterns are deceptive user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) design techniques. They manipulate consumers into taking decisions they may not otherwise take.

Consumers realise only when they reach the final payment screen that the item costs more than advertised. “It works through sunk-cost reluctance: Consumers become less willing to abandon the purchase after they have invested time and effort,” says Pathare.

This is the practice of the customer seeing an attractive low base price at the start of the purchase journey. “A number of other fees and charges—convenience fees, platform fees, mandatory insurance and handling costs—get added at the checkout process,” says Pathare.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority’s (CCPA) 2023 guidelines identified 13 kinds of dark patterns. They recognised these tactics as unfair trade practices and issued strict recommendations against them.

False urgency creates time pressure or artificial scarcity. It involves the use of fake countdown timers that reset or claims of low stock that remain unchanged for months. “Fake urgency triggers panic and fear of missing out, and leads consumers to make impulse purchases. It prevents consumers from taking time to compare prices, read reviews or assess whether they need the item,” says Pathare.

To guard against drip pricing, compare the final payable amount, not the advertised price. “Proceed to the payment page before making a purchase decision,” says Mali.

Auto-renewals charge consumers for the next period without requiring explicit confirmation after a trial or billing cycle ends. Difficult cancellations make it easy to sign up but deliberately hard to stop future charges. Hidden renewal dates and unclear refund rules leave consumers facing rigid no-refund policies after an auto-debit.

Subscription traps rely on inertia and obfuscation to keep charging consumers quietly. Free trials become traps when users must enter payment details and then forget to opt out before the trial ends.

“Check the price breakup before paying. Read the cart line by line and treat it like a contract,” says Sakunia. You may even abandon the cart if you find that unreasonable fees have been added.

Remove pre-ticked add-ons On reaching the checkout screen, slow down and scan for pre-checked boxes. Check whether insurance, donation, priority delivery, gift wrap, warranty or subscription options have entered the cart without your clear consent. “Assume that pre-selected items are not for your benefit and uncheck them first,” says Sakunia. You may consciously tick those items again if you think you need them.