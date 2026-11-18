DSP Mutual Fund and Union Mutual Fund have announced income distribution cum capital withdrawal (IDCW) payouts in two of their schemes. Investors in the DSP Mutual Fund scheme will receive ₹0.55 per unit, while those in the Union Mutual Fund scheme will receive ₹0.10 per unit.

IDCW was earlier known as dividend. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) changed the terminology to IDCW from April 2021.

IDCW announced in two schemes

DSP Mutual Fund has announced an IDCW of ₹0.55 per unit under both the regular and direct plans of the IDCW option of DSP ELSS Tax Saver Fund. The record date has been fixed as November 19, 2026.

Union Mutual Fund has announced an IDCW of ₹0.10 per unit under both the regular and direct plans of the IDCW option of Union Aggressive Hybrid Fund. Its record date has also been fixed as November 19, 2026. Scheme Plan/option IDCW (₹ per unit) Record date DSP ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular and direct 0.55 / 0.55 November 19, 2026 Union Aggressive Hybrid Fund Regular and direct 0.10 / 0.10 November 19, 2026 Source: Fund house The face value is ₹10 per unit for both schemes.Source: Fund house How much will investors get on 10,000 units? An investor holding 10,000 units of the regular plan of DSP ELSS Tax Saver Fund will receive ₹5,500 at ₹0.55 per unit. An investor holding 10,000 units under the direct plan will also receive ₹5,500.

Similarly, an investor holding 10,000 units of the regular plan of Union Aggressive Hybrid Fund will receive ₹1,000. The payout will be the same for 10,000 units under the direct plan. These amounts are before tax and other applicable deductions. What does the record date mean? The record date is the date used by the fund house to determine which investors are eligible to receive the IDCW payout. The record date for both schemes is November 19, 2026. This does not mean the money will necessarily be credited to investors’ bank accounts on the same day. The payout may be made later. After the IDCW is paid, the scheme’s net asset value (NAV), or per-unit value, may decline by the amount of the distribution and applicable charges. Investors should, therefore, not treat the payout as additional profit.