Buzzing :

August 31 ITR DeadlinePaytm Share PriceGold-Silver PriceZoox vs TeslaHindustan Copper ShareVodafone Idea ShareUS Visa Bulletin September 2026Bank HolidayDelhi Weather
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2026 Bank Holiday: Will banks be closed on Wednesday?

Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2026 Bank Holiday: Will banks be closed on Wednesday?

Bank Holiday Tomorrow: Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, or Mawlid, marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad on August 26. The RBI has listed the day as a bank holiday in several states

Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2026 Bank Holiday
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2026 Bank Holiday Tomorrow
Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 3:54 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Mawlid, is an important occasion that commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. This year, observances will begin on Tuesday, August 25, and continue until Wednesday night, August 26.
 
The occasion holds deep spiritual significance for Muslims around the world, as it honours the life and teachings of the Prophet. Born in Mecca in 570 CE, Prophet Muhammad’s teachings continue to inspire millions of people.

Will banks remain closed tomorrow on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has included Milad-un-Nabi among the bank holidays on Wednesday, August 26, in several states.
 
These include Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

Bank services on holidays?

Cash withdrawals from ATMs are still possible for customers. Additionally, online banking services will be operational throughout the vacation. For routine transactions, people can use UPI, mobile banking apps, and online banking.
 
When branches are closed, services including cash deposits, counter withdrawals, check processing, and passbook updates might not be accessible.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Celebrations

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi offers an opportunity to commemorate and honour the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad. As part of the observances, mosques, streets and residential areas are often decorated with colourful lights, while large processions are also held in his remembrance.
 
Observed on the 12th day of Rabi' al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar, the occasion is also a time to reflect on the Prophet’s teachings on kindness, justice and compassion.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

August 31 ITR deadline: Mistakes professionals, freelancers should avoid

31% Indians eye home ownership in 5 years as money confidence rises: Report

Rustomjee launches ₹400-cr Ozone Skye in Goregaon: 2 BHKs start at ₹2.5 cr

Joint home loan after death: What happens to the loan, insurance & house?

Premium

Students' term cover: Buy adequate sum insured to cover education loan

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBI PolicyEid celebrations

First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 3:53 PM IST

Next Story