Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Mawlid, is an important occasion that commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. This year, observances will begin on Tuesday, August 25, and continue until Wednesday night, August 26.

The occasion holds deep spiritual significance for Muslims around the world, as it honours the life and teachings of the Prophet. Born in Mecca in 570 CE, Prophet Muhammad’s teachings continue to inspire millions of people.

Will banks remain closed tomorrow on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has included Milad-un-Nabi among the bank holidays on Wednesday, August 26, in several states.

These include Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.