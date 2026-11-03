Emaar launches 194 luxury flats in Lucknow, 3BHKs start at Rs 2.15 crore

Emaar India on Monday launched a new luxury residential project in Lucknow, with prices starting at Rs 2.15 crore, as the Dubai-based real estate group's Indian arm looks to strengthen its presence in the city's premium housing market.

Named Elara, the project is located at Emaar Gomti Greens in Sector 7, Gomti Nagar Extension, near Shaheed Path. The development will comprise a single 35-storey tower offering 194 premium three-bedroom residences.

Elara marks Emaar India's second project in the premium high-rise residential segment in Lucknow, following the launch of Elite Oasis in June 2025 in the same township.

The company said Elite Oasis had received a strong response from homebuyers, prompting it to introduce another premium residential development in the market.

Designed by Ideate Design Studio, Elara is an IGBC pre-certified Gold project. Construction is scheduled for completion by September 2031, according to the company. The project will offer three configurations of three-bedroom apartments, with select residences positioned to offer views of the Gomti River. Premium housing market in focus The launch comes as developers increasingly look to established urban markets beyond the National Capital Region and Mumbai to tap demand for premium housing. Emaar India is positioning Lucknow as a long-term growth market, citing improving expressway and airport connectivity and rising interest from professionals and business families. Location and amenities The project is located near Shaheed Path and NH-27, with road connectivity to Lucknow airport. It is also close to Ekana Stadium and the Gomti River.

Phoenix Palassio mall is approximately 1.3 km from the development, while Lulu Mall is around 6 km away. Medanta Hospital, Max Super Speciality Hospital and Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute and Hospital are also located within a radius of approximately 6-8 km. The project will have a dedicated clubhouse and a range of lifestyle and recreational facilities, including a wellness and yoga lawn, an infinity swimming pool overlooking the Gomti River, a children's pool and a banquet lawn. "Elara is built to make a grand statement on Lucknow’s skyline, and it reflects how the city itself is changing. As Uttar Pradesh emerges as one of India’s key growth stories, Lucknow is drawing a new generation of professionals and business families, helped by stronger expressway and air connectivity. These homebuyers weigh design, construction quality and long-term upkeep as closely as price, and that is the standard we have built Elara around. We see Lucknow as a long-term market for Emaar India, and Elara is our commitment to offering its valued customers an elevated lifestyle," said Kalyan Chakrabarti, CEO, Emaar India.