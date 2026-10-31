Determining your number requires a logical step-by-step approach rather than a random guess.

Before signing, verify the room rent limit. Many old or cheap policies cap room rent at 1 per cent of the sum insured. If you have a Rs 3 lakh policy, you get Rs 3,000 for a room. A private room in a top hospital costs more than Rs 8,000. If you pick the expensive room, the insurer will apply a proportionate deduction, slashing your entire bill — including surgeon fees — by 50 per cent or more.

As a young earner, your biggest asset is your health, but your biggest mistake is waiting until you're older to buy a personal plan.

FAQs

How should you plan for health insurance beyond what your employer offers you?

The first step is to read the fine print of your corporate policy. Look for two specific terms: room rent limit and co-payment. If your corporate plan has a 20 per cent co-payment, you have to pay 20 per cent of every bill out of pocket. Knowing these gaps will tell you exactly what kind of personal base policy you need to buy to plug those holes.

Which trade-off matters most: Liquidity, cost, risk or convenience?

In health insurance, risk and cost are the primary trade-offs. You are paying a small cost (premium) today to avoid a massive risk (liquidity drain) tomorrow. For a young person, convenience also matters — choose an insurer with a high settlement ratio and a seamless app-based claim process so you aren't chasing paperwork while you’re sick.