Ensure product suitability so you stay the course with life insurance

Life insurers' 13th-month persistency ratios ranged from 59.68 per cent to 83.22 per cent, according to a recent reply in the Rajya Sabha by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary. By the 61st month, the range had dropped sharply to 22.20 per cent to 58.80 per cent. Mis-selling contributes to low persistency, but inadequate due diligence by buyers at the time of purchase also plays a role.