EPFO can't reject higher pension claims for employer lapses: Bombay HC

A missing employer document cannot, by itself, cost an employee their pension. In a major relief for EPFO subscribers, the Bombay High Court has ruled that pension claims — specifically those for higher pensions — cannot be rejected simply because an employer fails to submit records like Form 6A or challans. The court held that the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation must instead independently verify claims using all available evidence.

The dispute involved employees who had applied for higher pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme after contributing on actual wages above the statutory ceiling. They had exercised the joint option, as required, and submitted documents including:

Form 3A (annual contribution statement)

EPF account statements/passbooks

Employer-certified joint option forms However, their claims were rejected because employers had not furnished Form 6A and certain acknowledged challans. Employees argued that denying them pension is unfair because employers are required to maintain such records. Court’s finding The High Court held that while compliance requirements, such as proof of higher wage contributions and valid joint option are essential, authorities cannot adopt a rigid, checklist-driven approach. If documents like Form 3A and EPF statements show that contributions were made on higher wages, it creates a credible basis to examine the claim. The absence of a single document cannot be treated as fatal.

The court emphasised that the pension scheme is a beneficial social welfare legislation, and its objective is to secure retirement benefits, not to create procedural barriers. EPFO’s role The ruling effectively expands EPFO’s responsibility. Instead of rejecting incomplete applications outright, the authority must: Seek missing records from employers

Examine its own internal databases, including contribution history, member ledgers, and electronic records

Evaluate all corroborative evidence before deciding “This judgment significantly changes EPFO’s role from being a passive recipient of employer records to an authority with an independent duty to verify pension claims,” said Sanjna Dua, principal associate at Dua Associates. Rejection must be “the last resort, not the first response”.

The court also directed that EPFO must pass a reasoned order after proper verification, rather than relying on mechanical rejections. What evidence can employees now use A key takeaway is the broader evidentiary framework now recognised by the court. Employees are no longer dependent on a single employer-controlled document. They can rely on multiple sources, including: Form 3A and EPF passbooks

Salary slips and appointment letters

Bank statements showing salary credits

Employer communications or confirmations

Contribution history and UAN-linked records “The judgment expressly accepts a broader evidentiary basket… to corroborate higher-wage contributions,” said Tushar Kumar, a Supreme Court advocate.

Dua noted that even imperfect documentation can be assessed cumulatively, based on probability rather than rigid formalism, particularly in older cases where records are incomplete. Relief for employees, new pressure on employers The ruling also shifts accountability towards employers. Since they are responsible for maintaining statutory records, their lapses cannot be used to deny employee benefits. Rohit Jain, managing partner at Singhania & Co., said the decision reinforces that “lapses or shortcomings in documentation cannot be a defence for refusing such rights”. He added that employers may now need stronger internal systems, including regular audits and digitised records, to avoid disputes.

Supriya Majumdar, partner at Elarra Law Offices, said the judgment “rebalances the equities” by protecting employees from employer defaults and embedding a duty on EPFO to ensure genuine claims are not frustrated. Wider implications beyond EPF pension The judgment could have implications across the social security landscape. Courts are increasingly prioritising substantive rights over procedural lapses, especially in welfare legislation. Experts say the reasoning may influence disputes involving: Provident fund settlements

Gratuity claims

Family pension

Employee State Insurance (ESI) benefits The court underscored that record-keeping systems are meant to safeguard employees, not to deny them benefits. A purely technical approach, it warned, defeats the purpose of such schemes.