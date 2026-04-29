EPFO replaces Form 15G/15H with 121: What it means for withdrawing money

Effective April 1, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation ( EPFO ) has replaced Forms 15G and 15H with a single, unified Form 121. Aligned with the Income Tax Act, 2025, this compliance change streamlines how subscribers claim exemptions from tax deducted at source ( TDS ) on EPF withdrawals.

The change has implications for how quickly withdrawals are processed, how errors are handled, and how closely tax declarations are scrutinised.

One form replaces two

Earlier, EPF subscribers had to choose between Form 15G (for individuals aged below 60) and Form 15H (for senior citizens). This created confusion about eligibility.

Form 121 eliminates that distinction by introducing a single declaration for all eligible individuals, regardless of age.

“The form removes the confusion of choosing between different forms. Earlier, subscribers had to decide between 15G and 15H based on age and eligibility. Now, it’s a single declaration for everyone,” said Pratik Vaidya, managing director and chief vision officer at Karma Management Global Consulting Solutions. “The form is better aligned with EPFO and income tax databases, so the verification is more structured than manual. This reduces errors like wrong form selection or inconsistent declarations, which often delayed withdrawals earlier,” said Vaidya. In effect, this means faster validation and fewer rejections for EPF withdrawal requests. EPF withdrawal process Form 121 allows eligible taxpayers, those whose total income falls below the taxable threshold, to avoid TDS on EPF withdrawals exceeding Rs 50,000.

However, the exemption is not automatic. Subscribers must file the form every financial year and ensure that all details are accurate and up to date. Failure to do so can result in TDS being deducted at source, even if the individual’s income is ultimately non-taxable. Common mistakes that can cost you Despite the simplified format, errors in filing remain a key risk area. According to Vaidya, most issues arise from basic inconsistencies. “Firstly, if your PAN, Aadhaar or EPF details don’t match what’s on record with the EPFO, TDS can get applied. Secondly, if your declared income doesn’t match your actual taxable income or tax records, the exemption may not be accepted,” he said.

Timing is another critical factor. “If you submit the form after putting in your withdrawal request, TDS may already be deducted,” he noted. Incomplete documentation continues to be a frequent problem. Missing or unverified KYC details can lead to outright rejection of the declaration. Stricter checks despite simpler process While Form 121 reduces procedural complexity, it introduces tighter compliance checks through deeper system integration with tax databases. “The form may be simpler, but the checks are stricter. Your KYC has to be complete, i.e., your PAN, Aadhaar and bank details must be verified and linked to your EPF account. If that’s not in place, the exemption may not work,” Vaidya explained.