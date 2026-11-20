The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has intimated its trustees that it has no further legal course to recover the remaining outstanding amount from Reliance Capital Limited (RCL). The amount is estimated to be ₹1,816 crore, following the company’s insolvency resolution.

EPFO had invested ₹2,500 crore in Reliance Capital Limited in the form of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The company defaulted, and EPFO recovered only ₹1,492.45 crore through the process of insolvency. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case in August 2026 over an alleged siphoning of the remaining amount.

How did EPFO invest workers’ retirement savings in Reliance Capital?

Reliance Capital raised money by issuing non-convertible debentures. These are the fixed-income corporate debt instruments issued by companies to raise long-term capital from the public. This is expected to be repaid in principal with interest on maturity.

EPFO invested ₹2,500 crore in these instruments in 2013-2014 through four portfolio managers. This includes Reliance Capital Asset Management. The debentures were scheduled to mature in 2023-2024. However, RCL defaulted on interest payments from October 2019, according to the government’s statement in Parliament. Why has EPFO been unable to recover the remaining ₹1,800 crore? The Reserve Bank of India started the insolvency proceedings against RCL in 2021. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved a resolution plan submitted by Hinduja Group entity Indusland International Holdings in February 2024. Finally, the takeover was completed in March 2025. The legal discrepancy arises from Section 31 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The NCLT-approved resolution plan binds the company and its creditors towards the proposed mechanism. This implies that creditors cannot raise additional claims after the resolution process is completed.

EPFO’s original claim was for ₹2,500 crore, which was the principal amount and ₹808.67 crore in interest. After receiving ₹1,492.45 crore. Now, EPFO says that the completed resolution process prevents further recovery through its original claim. “No, given the claim is as a financial creditor on account of investment made by EPFO, once the resolution plan reaches finality, recourse & legal remedies reach a closure,” said Bikash Jhawar, Senior Partner, Saraf & Partners. EPFO could, however, take action against the old management of Reliance Capital and other people if it believes there is criminality/fraud involved in dealing with its investments but Reliance Capital itself would be insulated from such recourse, Jhawar further added.

Can fraud investigations open another route to recovering the money? The CBI’s August case raises more legal questions to be merged with this development. It is investigating allegations of fraudulent transactions and diversion of funds that allegedly contributed to RCL’s default. Allegations of cheating, criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust. “The recourse under sections 43, 45, 49 or 66 of the IBC is available to the resolution professional (RP) or liquidator of the corporate debtor, would generally not be available to the EPFO as a creditor,” said Ieshan Sinha, Partner, Wadia Ghandy & Co. In this case, the administrator, the RP equivalent for insolvency of corporate debtors who are NBFCs, had already filed proceedings under these sections and recoveries were accounted for in the resolution plan. If some further fraud or illegality is uncovered by pending investigation in relation to EPFO’s claims, it may be more feasible for EPFO to pursue appropriate civil proceedings, Sinha added further.

Section 66 deals with fraudulent or wrongful trading. However, investigating fraud does not automatically reopen an approved resolution plan; first, it needs to be proved. Section 32A also protects a corporate debtor from being prosecuted for certain offences committed before insolvency, once an eligible new management takes control. “In Piramal Capital v. 63 Moons Technologies, the Supreme Court recognised that avoidance proceedings need not automatically abate upon plan approval, provided their prosecution and distribution are lawfully preserved,” said Rohit Jain, Managing Partner, Singhania & Co. Who was responsible for monitoring EPFO’s investments and managing the risks? Portfolio managers are responsible for EPFO’s debt investments. These managers are appointed by its Central Board of Trustees. They must adhere to the government's investment patterns and EPFO’s investment guidelines.

These guidelines require investment decisions to prioritise safety, prudence and reasonable returns. EPFO also uses external auditors and performance benchmarks to monitor portfolio managers. Does the loss affect workers’ provident fund balances or future returns? The loss does not automatically mean that individual EPF accounts will be debited or that workers must repay the amount. Under Paragraph 60 of the Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme, 1952, interest is credited to members’ accounts at a rate determined by the Central Government in consultation with the Central Board of Trustees. “The finality of a resolution plan does not confer immunity upon individuals responsible for fraudulent transactions,” said Shiv Sapra, Partner, Kochhar & Co.