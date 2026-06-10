EPFO's overlooked insurance benefit can provide up to Rs 7 lakh cover

Many EPF subscribers do not know that they are covered by a life insurance scheme worth up to Rs 7 lakh without paying any separate premium. The benefit comes through the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) Scheme, a lesser-known social security provision linked to EPF membership that provides financial support to a worker’s family if the employee dies while in service.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recently highlighted the scheme as part of its awareness efforts, drawing attention to a benefit that often remains overlooked until a claim arises.

What is the EDLI Scheme?

It is a life insurance cover attached to EPF membership. Every employee who is covered under the EPF system is automatically enrolled in the scheme. No separate registration, paperwork or premium payment is required from the employee.

If an EPF member dies while employed, the nominee or eligible family member can receive a lump-sum insurance benefit. The scheme is funded entirely by employers and administered under the EPFO framework. Unlike private term insurance policies, EDLI is not a product that employees actively buy. It is a statutory benefit that comes bundled with EPF coverage and is designed to provide a basic financial cushion to dependants in the event of an untimely death. Who is eligible for the benefit? Eligibility is linked directly to EPF membership. Any employee enrolled under EPF is automatically covered by EDLI.

Upon the death of the employee during the period of service, the nominee registered with EPFO, or in some cases legal heirs, can claim the insurance amount. ALSO READ: Savings to SIP: What beginners should know about investment planning In establishments exempted from EPFO’s EDLI framework, employers may provide a group insurance policy instead. However, the alternative arrangement must offer benefits that are equal to or higher than those available under the EDLI Scheme. How much insurance cover is available? Under current rules, the insurance benefit ranges from a minimum amount to a maximum payout of Rs 7 lakh.

Key benefit provisions include: Maximum insurance cover of up to Rs 7 lakh.

Minimum assured benefit of Rs 2.5 lakh in eligible cases under prevailing norms.

If an employee dies before completing one year of continuous service, a minimum benefit of Rs 50,000 is payable. The payout is made as a lump sum to the nominee or eligible beneficiary. The actual amount depends on the employee's salary history and other parameters prescribed under the scheme. Why employees do not pay anything An attractive feature of EDLI is that employees do not contribute towards it. The scheme is financed entirely through employer contributions. Employers deposit a specified percentage of the employee's basic salary and dearness allowance towards the EDLI fund, subject to prescribed wage limits.

As a result, employees receive insurance protection without any deduction from their take-home salary beyond regular EPF contributions. Important features employees should know The scheme offers several advantages that many workers may not be aware of: Automatic coverage: EPF members are enrolled by default.

No premium burden: Employees pay nothing separately.

Employer-funded protection: Contributions are made by employers. Continuous coverage across jobs: Insurance protection generally continues even when employees switch jobs, provided EPF membership remains active and prescribed conditions are met. Possible overseas coverage: In certain situations, benefits may also extend to employees working abroad, subject to EPFO regulations.

Alternative group insurance: Employers may replace EDLI with a group insurance policy that offers equal or superior benefits. Time-bound settlement: Claims are generally processed within a few weeks after all required documents are submitted. Why nomination details matter The biggest reason families face delays in receiving EPF and EDLI benefits is outdated nomination records. Employees should ensure that nominee details are correctly recorded on the EPFO Member Portal and updated whenever there is a major life event such as: Marriage

Birth of a child

Death of a nominee

Divorce or separation

Any change in family circumstances Keeping nomination records updated can significantly reduce paperwork and delays during claim settlement.