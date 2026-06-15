Equity savings funds: A sound option for stability-seeking investors

The tax treatment of equity savings funds improves their appeal, especially for investors in higher income-tax brackets. Since these funds invest at least 65 per cent in equities, they are treated as equity-oriented funds for tax purposes. “Long-term capital gains (LTCG) apply when investors hold them for more than one year. LTCG is taxed at 12.5 per cent. Short-term capital gains (STCG) apply when investors hold them for up to one year. STCG is taxed at 20 per cent,” says Vishal Dhawan, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors. Investors can also use the annual tax-free LTCG limit of ₹1.25 lakh applicable to equity-oriented funds.