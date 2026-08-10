At an interest rate of 8.2 per cent a year, the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) can look attractive to parents building a long-term corpus for their daughter's education or marriage.

But for Indian families living abroad, the scheme comes with an important eligibility condition: A new SSY account cannot be opened for a girl child who is not a resident Indian.

The government-backed small savings scheme has specific rules on the child's age and residential status. This makes SSY different from several investment products in India that are available to non-resident Indians (NRIs).

Who can open an SSY account?

SSY is meant for a girl child who is a resident Indian citizen when the account is opened. The child must also be below 10 years of age on the date of opening the account.

The account can be opened by the girl's parent or legal guardian. Generally, a family can open accounts for up to two girl children, with exceptions allowed in certain cases involving twins or triplets. This means an NRI parent cannot open a fresh SSY account simply because the child holds an Indian passport. The child's residential status is a key eligibility condition. What if the family moves abroad later? The situation can become more complicated when a family becomes non-resident after opening an SSY account. Parents should inform the bank or post office where the account is held if there is a change in the account holder's relevant residential or citizenship status. They should also check how the change affects the account and the interest payable under the scheme.

This is particularly important for families moving overseas permanently. Parents should not assume that an SSY account opened while the family was resident in India will automatically continue under all the original conditions after the beneficiary's status changes. For an NRI family, therefore, the issue is not only whether a new account can be opened but also what happens to an existing account after a change in circumstances. Why is SSY attractive? For eligible resident families, the scheme offers a combination of a government-backed return, a long investment horizon and favourable taxation. The current SSY interest rate is 8.2 per cent a year. However, this is not a fixed rate for the entire life of the account. The government reviews interest rates on small savings schemes every quarter, so the rate can change during the account's tenure.

Parents can deposit a minimum of Rs 250 and a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh in a financial year. Deposits have to be made for 15 years from the date of opening. However, the SSY account generally remains in force for 21 years from the date of opening. This allows the accumulated money to continue earning interest even after the contribution period ends, subject to the scheme's rules. Tax benefits depend on the tax regime SSY also has a tax advantage for eligible taxpayers using the old tax regime. Deposits qualify for a deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C, within the overall Section 80C limit. The interest earned and the maturity proceeds are also exempt from tax, giving SSY the widely known EEE — exempt, exempt, exempt — status.

However, the tax benefit should not be viewed separately from the scheme's eligibility rules. An NRI cannot open a new SSY account merely to access these tax benefits. For families that have moved overseas, the tax treatment can also depend on their residential status and the tax rules of the country where they now live. This makes professional tax advice relevant before making decisions about an existing account. What happens if you miss a deposit? SSY is a long-term commitment, but missing a yearly contribution does not automatically wipe out the account. If the minimum annual deposit of Rs 250 is not made, the account is treated as being in default. It can generally be regularised within the permitted period by paying the required minimum deposits for the default years along with a Rs 50 penalty for each year of default.

ALSO READ: What is financial freedom and how to achieve it without making mistakes Parents should nevertheless avoid allowing the account to remain irregular, particularly when the objective is to build a sizeable corpus over two decades. Withdrawals are restricted The money in an SSY account is not freely accessible. Partial withdrawal is allowed for the girl's education after she turns 18 or completes Class 10, whichever comes earlier, subject to the scheme's conditions. Up to 50 per cent of the balance can be withdrawn for eligible education expenses. The amount has to be supported by relevant documents, such as those showing the educational institution's fees.

The restriction is important because SSY is designed as a goal-based savings product rather than an emergency fund or an easily accessible investment. What should NRI parents consider? For an NRI family that cannot open an SSY account, other investment routes may be more appropriate. Depending on their country of residence and financial objectives, parents can look at NRE or NRO deposits, mutual funds and other NRI-eligible investment products. The comparison, however, should not be based on the SSY's 8.2 per cent rate alone. Liquidity, taxation in India and the country of residence, currency risk and investment horizon also matter.