The value of gold loan auctions at Manappuram Finance rose fourfold, from ₹25 crore in the June quarter to ₹100 crore in the September quarter of 2026. At ₹1,25,793 per 10 grams, gold is down 28 per cent from its January 29, 2026, high. Executives at Manappuram Finance and IIFL Finance have warned that a further decline could lead to more auctions. In such an environment, every borrower who has pledged their gold should know how auctions work.

What triggers an auction

Falling gold prices reduce the value of pledged jewellery and raise the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio. “If the borrower is unable to cover the margin deficit by making a partial payment to bring the LTV below the threshold within the allowed period, the lender can conduct an auction,” says Priyank Kothari, executive director, Finkurve Financial Services.

An auction also follows if the loan becomes a non-performing asset (NPA). What to check in the notice Lenders send a margin-cum-auction notice for a shortfall and a loan recall-cum-auction notice for an NPA. They use registered post or speed post and also send a short message service (SMS) alert. Lenders allow borrowers a 10- to 14-day window to clear dues or cover the shortfall. When you receive a notice, check the account number, itemised dues, auction date and the basis for valuation. Ask for a current statement of payments and dues. “Contact the lender and ask for a written statement of dues showing principal, interest, charges and the last date to settle,” says Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer, BankBazaar. Verify charges against the

loan agreement and key facts statement (KFS). Pay within the 10- to 14-day window if you can. How to avert an auction Make a part-payment or pledge more gold before the auction process starts. Once this process starts, seek a settlement. Avoid verbal deals and do not sign papers that you do not fully understand. “Get a written settlement quote to halt the sale,” says Parijat Garg, a digital lending consultant. Pay thro­ugh traceable channels and coll­ect the receipt. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules do not specifically provide for the release of a specific (favourite) piece of jewellery before an auction. But many lenders allow it if you pay the proportionate principal and in­terest. “The lender may revalue the remaining gold at current prices and seek a part-payment before releasing a specific piece,” says Shetty.

Verify valuation, reserve price Lenders use purity, net weight and prevailing gold prices to value the jewellery. They exclude stones, gems and making charges. Ask for the valuation certificate and check how the lender calculated the value. “If you believe that the jewellery has been undervalued, raise a written complaint and seek reassessment before the auction,” says Prathamesh Kadival, research analyst, Bonanza. The RBI sets the minimum reserve price at 90 per cent of the jewellery’s current assessed value. “This can be reduced to 85 per cent after two failed auctions,” says Kothari. Keep a close eye on the reserve price, especially if gold prices are volatile. If an auction becomes inevitable, submit your bank details in writing so the lender can refund any surplus.

What to check at the auction Attend the auction to check that the bidding is fair. Make sure at least three verified buyers take part and that the lender accepts only bids at or above the reserve price. “You can redeem the gold until the hammer falls,” says Garg. Borrowers and family mem­bers can generally bid. “Often, clearing the dues before the auction costs less than winning the gold back through a bid,” says Kadival. Claim surplus The lender must tell the borrower or legal heir in writing how much the sale raised and how it applied the proceeds to the dues. “If the sale recovered more than was due, claim your surplus refund within seven working days,” says Garg.