Family pension rules: Who qualifies, and what is the Rs 9,000 income limit

The Centre has clarified the income and financial dependency conditions that determine who can receive family pension after the death of a Central government employee or pensioner.

While a legally wedded spouse does not have to meet an income ceiling, other eligible family members must satisfy prescribed limits.

And, in certain cases, establish that they depend financially on the deceased.

In an Office Memorandum released earlier this month, the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) explained how the condition of ‘not earning a livelihood’ should be assessed while examining family pension claims under the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021.

The clarification is important for families because merely being related to a deceased government employee does not automatically establish eligibility for family pension.

Who is exempt from the income limit? A legally wedded surviving spouse is not subject to an income ceiling for receiving family pension. This means that the spouse's earnings or other sources of income do not disqualify them from claiming the pension. However, the exemption does not extend to every category of eligible family member. A remarried childless widow, for instance, must satisfy the prescribed income condition. Other eligible family members, including unmarried, widowed and divorced daughters, dependent parents and siblings with disabilities, must also meet the applicable requirements. What is the Rs 9,000 income limit? Under the Explanation to Rule 50(11) of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021, the income threshold for eligible family members other than children and siblings with disabilities is Rs 9,000 per month, plus applicable dearness relief (DR).

Their income from sources other than family pension must remain below this threshold. The limit is linked to the minimum family pension payable under the rules. It is therefore important to consider the applicable DR while assessing eligibility. For children and siblings suffering from physical or mental disabilities, a different income ceiling applies. Their income from sources other than family pension must be below the family pension amount they are entitled to receive. This is currently 30 per cent of the deceased employee's pay, plus applicable DR. Who must prove financial dependency? Meeting the income threshold alone is not sufficient for certain categories. They must also establish that they were financially dependent on the deceased government employee or pensioner.

The conditions differ across categories. Unmarried, widowed and divorced daughters: They must have been dependent on their parent or parents while they were alive. Dependent parents: They must establish financial dependency immediately before the death of the government employee or pensioner. Siblings with disabilities: They must also demonstrate financial dependency immediately before the employee's or pensioner's death. The department has clarified that the monetary limits used to determine dependency are similar to those prescribed for assessing whether a family member is earning a livelihood. Who gets family pension first? The surviving legally wedded spouse ordinarily has the first claim to family pension. Eligible children become entitled after the spouse's death or when the spouse's eligibility ends.

The rules recognise different categories of children, including adopted and stepchildren, subject to prescribed conditions. The order of eligibility broadly covers: Children up to 25 years of age, whose entitlement ends on attaining 25 years, marriage or earning a livelihood, whichever is earlier. Children with physical or mental disabilities, who may receive pension if they meet the prescribed conditions. Their eligibility generally continues until they start earning a livelihood. Unmarried, widowed and divorced daughters, who can qualify when children in the preceding categories are absent or ineligible, subject to income and dependency conditions. Dependent parents, including adoptive parents, may qualify after the spouse and eligible children cease to be entitled. Ordinarily, the mother gets priority over the father.