Father has to support child despite loans, wife's income: Uttarakhand HC

A father cannot skip his duty to financially support his minor child by saying that he has loans, other family responsibilities or that the mother has an income, the Uttarakhand High Court has said, reinforcing a settled but often contested principle of maintenance law.

While dismissing a man’s challenge to an interim maintenance order of Rs 8,000 per month, the court said that a child’s right to financial support is paramount. The judgement makes it clear that while a mother’s income may be considered when deciding the amount, it does not dilute the father’s obligation.

“It strengthens the argument that child maintenance is not discretionary but a legal obligation. Even if the mother is financially independent, courts are unlikely to deny or reduce maintenance solely on that basis. Her income may influence the quantum but not the entitlement,” said Reema Bali, chief executive officer of law firm Alpha Partners.

Why it matters for families Maintenance disputes are common in separation or divorce cases, especially where both parents are earning. This ruling sharpens the legal position for such situations: A father’s duty to maintain a minor child is absolute, not conditional

Personal expenses such as loans are treated as voluntary liabilities

Financial responsibilities towards parents or siblings do not override child support “A parent, especially a father with proven paternity and income, cannot avoid child maintenance by pointing to the mother’s earnings or his own financial burdens,” Bali said. Judicial clarity Legal experts said the judgement shows that courts put child welfare at the centre while hearing maintenance claims.

“A father’s obligation to maintain his minor child is not optional — it is a statutory mandate that courts will enforce irrespective of personal financial constraints or disputes with the spouse,” said Kunal Maliramani, associate at Accord Juris LLP. “This ruling reinforces a broader judicial trend — courts are becoming less tolerant of evasive tactics and more focused on securing timely financial support for children,” said Shashank Agarwal, founder of Legum Solis. The ruling aligns with legal principles established under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. “The ruling by the Uttarakhand High Court fortifies the settled position – that a father’s obligation to maintain his minor child is absolute and takes precedence over all other financial considerations,” said Vaibhavi Sharma, associate partner at Prosoll Law.

Sharma said courts follow a child-centric approach, focusing on: The child’s needs and standard of living

The father’s earning

Financial status of both parents Importantly, the benchmark is not mere survival, but a dignified standard of living consistent with the parents’ status. Does custody affect maintenance? A common misconception is that the parent who has custody bears the financial burden. The court has clarified that this is not the case. “Custody doesn’t really change the core obligation, maintenance is about the child’s right, not who the child lives with,” said Maliramani. Even if the child lives with the mother, the father remains legally bound to contribute. However, custody can influence the quantum of maintenance, as the custodial parent typically incurs higher day-to-day expenses.