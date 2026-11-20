If you are a firm believer in traditional investment options such as fixed deposits (FDs), what is the first thing you look at before booking one? For most depositors, it is the interest rate.

But there is another factor that often gets overlooked: the FD maturity date.

It determines when your money comes back, how long it earns interest and what happens if your financial plans change. Choosing the wrong maturity date could leave you short of funds when you need them, even if you have secured an attractive interest rate.

"FD interest compounds over the chosen tenure, so a longer FD usually builds a larger absolute interest amount simply by running longer," Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer of BankBazaar, told Business Standard.

However, a longer tenure does not automatically translate into a better deal. Banks often offer their most attractive rates on specific tenures, commonly in the one-to-three-year range, rather than on the longest deposits available. Shetty pointed out that a five-year FD at a bank could carry a lower interest rate than its two-year deposit. "It is therefore important to compare interest rates across different tenure options. The best tenure depends on the returns required, money needed in the short term and future financial commitments," said Siddharth Maurya, managing director of Vibhavangal Anukulkara Pvt Ltd. What is an FD maturity date? A fixed deposit offers a fixed interest rate for a specified period. The maturity date is the day the deposit tenure ends, when the bank repays the principal along with the interest earned during the investment period.

The maturity date is determined by the date of booking and the tenure selected. Three important aspects of your investment depend on it: Liquidity: The deposit becomes payable on maturity, allowing you to access your money without incurring a premature withdrawal penalty. Interest rate: The rate agreed upon at the time of booking remains applicable throughout the deposit tenure, irrespective of subsequent market movements. Reinvestment: What you do with the money on maturity determines how much interest you earn on your next investment. How should you choose an FD maturity date? Matching the FD maturity date with the time when you expect to need the money is a good starting point, according to Shetty.

A mismatch could force you to withdraw the deposit prematurely and incur a penalty. Alternatively, your money could remain invested for longer than necessary when you need it for an upcoming expense. "Known short-term expenses or goals usually suit shorter maturities, while funds not needed for several years can be placed in longer ones for a potentially better rate. Keeping a portion in shorter tenures also helps retain liquidity for unplanned needs, rather than locking the entire corpus into one single maturity date," he said. Consider someone who has ₹10 lakh to invest and plans to make a down payment on a house in two years. Would it make more sense to put the entire amount into a single two-year FD or split it across deposits with different maturity dates?

Here's how the two options compare. A single two-year FD at an illustrative interest rate of 7 per cent would grow ₹10 lakh to approximately ₹11.49 lakh, making the money available just when the down payment is due. Alternatively, the investor could split the amount between one-year and two-year deposits. This would mean giving up some potential interest on the portion invested for a shorter period, but part of the money would become available after one year. "A single two-year FD, at an illustrative 7 per cent, would grow ₹10 lakh to roughly ₹11.45 lakh exactly when the down payment is due, making it the stronger option if that two-year date is firm. Splitting the amount, say across a one-year and a two-year deposit, sacrifices a modest amount of that return, but makes part of the money available after just one year," Shetty explained.

ALSO READ: Lock in now or wait for higher rates? Here's how to plan your FD strategy The split-deposit strategy could make more sense if the house purchase timeline is uncertain or the investor may need access to some of the money earlier. Should you choose a higher interest rate or greater flexibility? Consider another situation. A bank offers an investor two options for a ₹10 lakh deposit: 6.5 per cent for one year or 7 per cent for five years. Which one should the investor choose? Locking the entire amount into the five-year FD at 7 per cent would result in a maturity value of approximately ₹14.15 lakh, assuming quarterly compounding.

The one-year FD at 6.5 per cent, on the other hand, would grow to approximately ₹10.67 lakh after the first year. The investor would then have to reinvest the proceeds at the prevailing interest rate. If rates rise, subsequent investments could offer better returns. If they fall, the investor could earn less than 7 per cent. "The five-year route offers more certainty, while the one-year route carries potential upside if rates rise, alongside the risk of a lower return if they fall," Shetty explained. In other words, the longer deposit offers certainty over the interest rate, while the shorter one provides greater flexibility but exposes the investor to reinvestment risk.

How does FD tenure change your maturity amount? Tenure affects your FD returns in two ways: the interest rate offered by the bank and the number of times interest compounds during the investment period. To understand the difference, consider an investment of ₹10 lakh at a hypothetical interest rate of 7 per cent per annum, compounded quarterly. The following figures are illustrative and do not represent the rates offered by any particular bank. One year Maturity value: ₹10,71,859 Interest earned: ₹71,859 Two years Maturity value: ₹11,48,876 Interest earned: ₹1,48,876 Three years Maturity value: ₹12,31,439 Interest earned: ₹2,31,439 Five years Maturity value: ₹14,14,779 Interest earned: ₹4,14,779 A five-year FD earns approximately 5.8 times the interest generated by a one-year FD in this example, rather than five times. This is because interest also earns interest through compounding.

However, the larger maturity amount comes at the cost of keeping your money invested for a longer period. What happens if you withdraw an FD early or renew it automatically? The maturity date also matters when you need to access your money before the deposit period ends or decide what to do with the proceeds. Premature withdrawal can reduce the expected return because banks may levy a penalty or recalculate interest at the rate applicable to the actual period for which the money remained invested. "Premature withdrawal usually triggers a penalty, often around 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent lower than the rate applicable for the period actually held, reducing the final payout below what was expected," Shetty said.

The precise penalty and interest calculation vary across banks and deposit products, so investors should check the terms before booking. Automatic renewal is another aspect to watch. If an FD is set up for automatic renewal, the bank generally renews it for the specified tenure at the interest rate prevailing on the maturity date. This rate could be higher or lower than the original one. Reinvestment at maturity also exposes the depositor to the prevailing interest rate cycle. A deposit that was booked when rates were high could mature when banks are offering lower rates, reducing the returns on the next investment. Conversely, a depositor could benefit if rates have risen.

Should you split your FD investment across different tenures? Investors do not necessarily have to put their entire savings into a single deposit. Splitting the amount across different maturities, commonly known as an FD ladder, can help balance returns and liquidity. "You may wish to match the maturity time of your fixed deposits to your financial needs. If you have a financial goal for your child's schooling, holiday or big purchase in less than one year, then a fixed deposit maturing at that point in the future may be appropriate. For longer-term goals, you can look at longer-term deposits. By creating a ladder of short and longer-term fixed deposits, you can allow regular cash flows. This reduces the risk of early withdrawal penalties," said Maurya.