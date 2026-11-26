FD rates up to 8.25%: Which banks offer the highest returns in India now?
Small finance banks lead the FD rate chart, with Suryoday offering up to 8.25 per cent. Check how private and public sector lenders compare and what depositors should consider
Small finance banks lead the FD rate chart, with Suryoday offering up to 8.25 per cent. Check how private and public sector lenders compare and what depositors should consider
|Bank Fixed Deposit Rates
|Bank Name
|Interest Rates (p.a.)
|Highest slab
|1-year tenure (%)
|3-year tenure (%)
|5-year tenure (%)
|10-year tenure (%)
|%
|Tenure
|SMALL FINANCE BANKS
|AU Small Finance Bank
|7.40
|30 months 1 day to 36 months
|6.35
|7.40
|6.75
|6.75
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|8.10
|3 years 1 day (Maxima FD)
|7.10
|7.10
|7.00
|7.00
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|8.00
|800 days
|6.00
|6.00
|5.75
|5.75
|Jana Small Finance Bank
|8.00
|3 years
|7.00
|8.00
|7.77
|6.50
|Shivalik Small Finance Bank
|8.00
|23 months 1 day to 27 months
|6.00
|7.50
|6.25
|6.25
|slice Small Finance Bank
|7.75
|18 months 1 day to 2 years
|6.50
|7.50
|7.25
|6.50
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|8.25
|5 years
|7.25
|7.25
|8.25
|7.25
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|8.10
|3 years 1 day to 3 year 6 months
|7.25
|7.25
|7.20
|6.50
|Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
|8.10
|666 days
|6.00
|7.25
|7.00
|6.75
|PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
|Axis Bank
|6.60
|2 years to 10 years
|6.25
|6.60
|6.60
|6.60
|Bandhan Bank
|7.45
|2 years to less than 3 years
|7.00
|7.25
|5.85
|5.85
|City Union Bank
|7.30
|556 days to 3 years
|6.65
|7.30
|6.55
|6.25
|CSB Bank
|7.10
|18 months
|5.00
|5.75
|5.75
|5.75
|DBS Bank
|6.50
|501 days to less than 5 years
|6.25
|6.50
|6.25
|6.25
|DCB Bank
|7.75
|17 months to 20 months
|6.90
|7.00
|7.50
|7.00
|Federal Bank
|6.80
|18 months; 2 years to less than 3 years
|6.50
|6.60
|6.60
|6.60
|HDFC Bank
|6.60
|3 years 1 day to 10 years
|6.25
|6.55
|6.60
|6.60
|ICICI Bank
|6.60
|3 years 1 day to 10 years
|6.25
|6.55
|6.60
|6.60
|IDFC FIRST Bank
|7.25
|500 days to 2 years
|6.50
|7.10
|6.75
|6.00
|IndusInd Bank
|7.25
|2 years to 3 years
|6.75
|7.25
|6.65
|6.50
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|6.75
|888 days; 5 years to 10 years
|6.55
|6.70
|6.75
|6.75
|IDBI Bank
|6.70
|1100 days
|6.20
|6.35
|6.25
|5.90
|Karnataka Bank
|7.25
|15 months
|6.50
|6.15
|6.15
|5.50
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|6.80
|2 years to less than 3 years
|6.45
|6.40
|6.25
|6.25
|RBL Bank
|7.00
|18 months to less than 60 months
|6.90
|7.00
|6.70
|6.70
|SBM Bank India
|7.30
|Above 18 months to less than 2 years 3 days
|7.10
|7.10
|7.00
|7.00
|South Indian Bank
|6.80
|30 months
|6.25
|6.20
|5.70
|5.70
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|7.25
|567 days (TMB 567)
|6.80
|6.70
|6.70
|6.70
|YES Bank
|7.50
|18 months 1 day to less than 36 months
|6.75
|7.25
|6.75
|6.75
|PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS
|Bank of Baroda
|6.85
|555 days – BoB Golden Goal Deposit Scheme
|6.25
|6.25
|6.30
|6.00
|Bank of India
|6.85
|500 days- BOI Akshay Fixed Deposit
|6.60
|6.70
|6.00
|6.00
|Bank of Maharashtra
|6.65
|400 days
|6.40
|5.25
|5.00
|5.00
|Canara Bank
|6.75
|555 days
|6.40
|6.25
|6.25
|6.25
|Central Bank of India
|7.00
|2222 days; 3333 days
|6.30
|6.50
|6.50
|6.50
|Indian Bank
|6.80
|555 days
|6.10
|6.05
|6.00
|6.00
|Indian Overseas Bank
|6.75
|444 days
|6.50
|6.10
|6.10
|6.10
|Punjab National Bank
|6.80
|680 days
|6.25
|6.30
|6.35
|6.00
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|6.90
|500 days
|5.85
|5.85
|5.95
|5.85
|State Bank of India
|6.45
|444 days - Amrit Vrishti
|6.25
|6.30
|6.05
|6.05
|UCO Bank
|6.70
|535 days
|6.10
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|FOREIGN BANKS
|Deutsche Bank
|7.00
|Above 1 year to 2 years
|5.00
|6.25
|6.25
|---
|HSBC Bank
|6.40
|37 months to less than 48 months
|4.00
|5.35
|5.50
|---
|Standard Chartered Bank
|6.60
|1 year to 376 days
|6.60
|6.50
|6.25
|---
|Source: Paisabazaar.com
|Interest rates as of 25 November 2026
First Published: Nov 26 2026 | 3:42 PM IST