Small finance banks are offering fixed deposit (FD) interest rates of up to 8.25 per cent, significantly higher than those offered by most large private and public sector lenders, according to data compiled by Paisabazaar.com. Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers the highest rate among the banks covered, at 8.25 per cent on a five-year deposit, as of November 25, 2026.

Equitas Small Finance Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank are offering up to 8.10 per cent on select tenures. Among private sector banks, DCB Bank offers the highest rate of 7.75 per cent, while YES Bank offers up to 7.50 per cent.

For depositors seeking predictable returns, FDs remain an option. However, the highest advertised interest rate should not be the only consideration. Tenure, premature withdrawal conditions, deposit insurance and taxation also matter. Which small finance banks offer the highest FD interest rates? Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers 7.25 per cent on one-year and three-year deposits, rising to 8.25 per cent on five-year deposits. Other small finance banks offering competitive rates include: - Equitas Small Finance Bank: 8.10 per cent on its three-year-and-one-day Maxima FD. - Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: 8.10 per cent on deposits of three years and one day to three years and six months.

- Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: 8.10 per cent on its 666-day FD. - Jana Small Finance Bank: 8 per cent on three-year deposits. - ESAF Small Finance Bank: 8 per cent on its 800-day FD. - Shivalik Small Finance Bank: 8 per cent on deposits of 23 months and one day to 27 months. - Slice Small Finance Bank: 7.75 per cent on deposits of 18 months and one day to two years. - AU Small Finance Bank: 7.40 per cent on deposits of 30 months and one day to 36 months. What FD interest rates are other banks offering? Among private sector banks, DCB Bank leads with a maximum rate of 7.75 per cent, followed by YES Bank at 7.50 per cent and Bandhan Bank at 7.45 per cent.

Other notable rates include: - IDFC FIRST Bank, IndusInd Bank and Karnataka Bank: up to 7.25 per cent. - RBL Bank: up to 7 per cent. - HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank: up to 6.60 per cent. - Axis Bank: up to 6.60 per cent. Public sector banks offer relatively lower rates. - Central Bank of India: up to 7 per cent. - Punjab & Sind Bank: up to 6.90 per cent. - Bank of Baroda and Bank of India: up to 6.85 per cent. - Canara Bank and Indian Overseas Bank: up to 6.75 per cent. - State Bank of India (SBI): up to 6.45 per cent. Among foreign banks, Deutsche Bank offers up to 7 per cent, while Standard Chartered Bank offers up to 6.60 per cent.

Bank-wise FD interest rates The following table compares FD interest rates across small finance banks, private sector banks, public sector banks and foreign banks for one-year, three-year, five-year and 10-year tenures. Bank Fixed Deposit Rates Bank Name Interest Rates (p.a.) Highest slab 1-year tenure (%) 3-year tenure (%) 5-year tenure (%) 10-year tenure (%) % Tenure SMALL FINANCE BANKS AU Small Finance Bank 7.40 30 months 1 day to 36 months 6.35 7.40 6.75 6.75 Equitas Small Finance Bank 8.10 3 years 1 day (Maxima FD) 7.10 7.10 7.00 7.00 ESAF Small Finance Bank 8.00 800 days 6.00 6.00 5.75 5.75 Jana Small Finance Bank 8.00 3 years 7.00 8.00 7.77 6.50 Shivalik Small Finance Bank 8.00 23 months 1 day to 27 months 6.00 7.50 6.25 6.25 slice Small Finance Bank 7.75 18 months 1 day to 2 years 6.50 7.50 7.25 6.50 Suryoday Small Finance Bank 8.25 5 years 7.25 7.25 8.25 7.25 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 8.10 3 years 1 day to 3 year 6 months 7.25 7.25 7.20 6.50 Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 8.10 666 days 6.00 7.25 7.00 6.75 PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS Axis Bank 6.60 2 years to 10 years 6.25 6.60 6.60 6.60 Bandhan Bank 7.45 2 years to less than 3 years 7.00 7.25 5.85 5.85 City Union Bank 7.30 556 days to 3 years 6.65 7.30 6.55 6.25 CSB Bank 7.10 18 months 5.00 5.75 5.75 5.75 DBS Bank 6.50 501 days to less than 5 years 6.25 6.50 6.25 6.25 DCB Bank 7.75 17 months to 20 months 6.90 7.00 7.50 7.00 Federal Bank 6.80 18 months; 2 years to less than 3 years 6.50 6.60 6.60 6.60 HDFC Bank 6.60 3 years 1 day to 10 years 6.25 6.55 6.60 6.60 ICICI Bank 6.60 3 years 1 day to 10 years 6.25 6.55 6.60 6.60 IDFC FIRST Bank 7.25 500 days to 2 years 6.50 7.10 6.75 6.00 IndusInd Bank 7.25 2 years to 3 years 6.75 7.25 6.65 6.50 Jammu & Kashmir Bank 6.75 888 days; 5 years to 10 years 6.55 6.70 6.75 6.75 IDBI Bank 6.70 1100 days 6.20 6.35 6.25 5.90 Karnataka Bank 7.25 15 months 6.50 6.15 6.15 5.50 Kotak Mahindra Bank 6.80 2 years to less than 3 years 6.45 6.40 6.25 6.25 RBL Bank 7.00 18 months to less than 60 months 6.90 7.00 6.70 6.70 SBM Bank India 7.30 Above 18 months to less than 2 years 3 days 7.10 7.10 7.00 7.00 South Indian Bank 6.80 30 months 6.25 6.20 5.70 5.70 Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 7.25 567 days (TMB 567) 6.80 6.70 6.70 6.70 YES Bank 7.50 18 months 1 day to less than 36 months 6.75 7.25 6.75 6.75 PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS Bank of Baroda 6.85 555 days – BoB Golden Goal Deposit Scheme 6.25 6.25 6.30 6.00 Bank of India 6.85 500 days- BOI Akshay Fixed Deposit 6.60 6.70 6.00 6.00 Bank of Maharashtra 6.65 400 days 6.40 5.25 5.00 5.00 Canara Bank 6.75 555 days 6.40 6.25 6.25 6.25 Central Bank of India 7.00 2222 days; 3333 days 6.30 6.50 6.50 6.50 Indian Bank 6.80 555 days 6.10 6.05 6.00 6.00 Indian Overseas Bank 6.75 444 days 6.50 6.10 6.10 6.10 Punjab National Bank 6.80 680 days 6.25 6.30 6.35 6.00 Punjab & Sind Bank 6.90 500 days 5.85 5.85 5.95 5.85 State Bank of India 6.45 444 days - Amrit Vrishti 6.25 6.30 6.05 6.05 UCO Bank 6.70 535 days 6.10 6.00 6.00 6.00 FOREIGN BANKS Deutsche Bank 7.00 Above 1 year to 2 years 5.00 6.25 6.25 --- HSBC Bank 6.40 37 months to less than 48 months 4.00 5.35 5.50 --- Standard Chartered Bank 6.60 1 year to 376 days 6.60 6.50 6.25 --- Source: Paisabazaar.com Interest rates as of 25 November 2026

Source: Paisabazaar.com. Interest rates as of November 25, 2026. What should depositors consider before investing in FDs? A higher interest rate does not automatically make an FD the better choice. Depositors should consider the following factors: - Deposit insurance: Deposits with banks are insured by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank, including principal and interest. The limit covers eligible savings accounts, FDs and other deposits held with the same bank. - Premature withdrawal: Banks may impose penalties for withdrawing an FD before maturity. Some special-tenure deposits may also have different withdrawal conditions. - Tax on interest: FD interest is taxable according to the depositor's income tax slab. The post-tax return could be considerably lower than the advertised rate.