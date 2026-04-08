Fewer students abroad? Indian families spend $3.7 bn on overseas education

India’s student migration story is entering a new phase—one where rising costs, tighter visa rules and new domestic options are reshaping how families invest in global education.

According to the Henley Education Report 2026, Indian students and families spent $3.71 billion on international education in 2025, marking a 31% jump from $2.83 billion in 2018.Yet new restrictions on student movement, alongside the rapid growth of international branch campuses (IBCs) in India, may well reshape how families access global education.

Number of Indian Students Abroad by Top 4 Countries (2018–2024) Analysis by Dr. Rahul Choudaha For many Indian students and their families, studying abroad has long been viewed as an investment in a better future. The number of Indian students overseas increased from nearly 518,000 in 2018 to a peak of 893,000 in 2023, according to data from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs. However, this peak was partly driven by pent-up demand following the pandemic. As that demand began to subside in 2024, the number of Indian students studying abroad fell by 15% — or nearly 134,000 students — to 760,000.

"With rapid changes to immigration and visa policies in the USA, followed by Canada in 2025 — two of the most popular destinations — the number of Indian students studying abroad is likely to decrease further in the near term," said Dr. Rahul Choudaha, Chief Operating Officer and Professor at the University of Aberdeen, Mumbai.

One notable feature of Indian students’ study abroad choices is their concentration in the ‘big four’ English-speaking countries — Australia, Canada, the UK, and the USA.

In 2024, two out of three Indian students studying overseas, or around 509,000, were enrolled at tertiary institutions in one of these four countries. Another characteristic is concentration by level and field of study.

For example, approximately three in four (77%) Indian students pursue master’s degrees in STEM fields, according to US Department of Homeland Security data.

Overall, these study abroad enrollment patterns, coupled with headwinds in key destination countries, suggest that there is unmet demand among Indian students and their families are willing to invest in global learning.

New trend: global degrees at home

One of the biggest changes highlighted in the report is the rise of international branch campuses (IBCs) in India.

Enabled by reforms under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, top global universities are now entering India.

At least 18 foreign universities are set to launch programmes from August 2026

Most are from the UK and Australia

These campuses offer a middle-ground option:

Up to 50% lower cost than studying abroad

But higher than domestic private universities

A hybrid model of education is emerging

