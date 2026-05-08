Fifa World Cup 2026 is a $41 bn investment theme - and Wall Street wants in

The 2026 FIFA World Cup could generate nearly $41 billion in global GDP, support over 824,000 jobs worldwide, and attract an unprecedented 6 billion viewers, making it not just the biggest sporting tournament in history but also one of the largest global economic events ever staged, according to a new report by Bank of America Global Research.

"Accumulated air miles of all the people travelling to watch the games could reach 3x the distance between Earth and the edge of our solar system, profiting airlines. Other sectors best positioned to benefit from World Cup include beverages, sportswear, restaurants, broadcasting, social media, and online betting," said the report.

The report also estimates that more than 6 billion people — nearly 75% of the world’s population — could engage with the tournament, while the broader global sports industry, already valued at $2.3 trillion in 2025, is expected to expand to $3.7 trillion by 2030, underlining how mega sporting events are increasingly evolving into major economic and investment ecosystems rather than purely entertainment spectacles. The tournament, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, is expected to feature 48 teams, 104 matches and 6.5 million attendees, while also becoming the most data-intensive and AI-driven sporting event ever, with projected data generation potentially touching 2 exabytes — equivalent to roughly 45,000 years of 4K video.The report also estimates that more than 6 billion people — nearly 75% of the world’s population — could engage with the tournament, while the broader global sports industry, already valued at $2.3 trillion in 2025, is expected to expand to $3.7 trillion by 2030, underlining how mega sporting events are increasingly evolving into major economic and investment ecosystems rather than purely entertainment spectacles.

Like never before: 6bn people projected to engage with the 2026 World Cup, with c.825,000 new FTE jobs and a $41bn boost to GDP globally A World Cup Bigger Than Anything Before The scale of FIFA World Cup 2026 is unprecedented. For the first time: 48 teams will participate instead of 32,

the tournament will feature 104 matches,

and games will be spread across 16 cities in the US, Canada and Mexico. Attendance is projected to reach: 6.5 million fans, nearly double the previous World Cup attendance record of 3.6 million set in the US in 1994.

Even more staggering: more than 6 billion people are expected to engage with the tournament globally, equivalent to roughly 75% of the world’s population. To put the event’s economic footprint into perspective: the 48 participating countries represent:

27% of the global population

and 62% of world GDP Sport Is Becoming a Trillion-Dollar Economy One of the biggest takeaways from the BofA report is this: sport is no longer just entertainment — it is now a major global economic sector. According to the report: the global sports industry generated $2.3 trillion in revenue in 2025 and could reach$3.7 trillion by 2030.

If sport were treated like a country, it would already rank as: the 10th largest economy in the world. The biggest segments include: Sports tourism: $672 billion

Sporting goods: $614 billion

Participatory sports: $560 billion

Professional sports: $140 billion. The report notes that sports tourism is now the fastest-growing segment and could account for: 41% of total sports industry revenues by 2030! Hosting the World Cup in a boom era

The 16 host cities together represent $11tn in GDP, 130 million people, and 33 million international visitors annually. Historically, host nations experienced an average 0.4pp lift in GDP growth in the year following the tournament. The World Cup internet stress test

The 2026 World Cup will put unprecedented strain on the global internet. In the 2022 final, a single minute of play attracted 1.5bn viewers and absorbed 4–5% of global internet traffic. With more matches, more streaming, and heavier digital usage, the report estimates the 2026 final could consume up to 7% of global internet traffic. The interactive fan Fans no longer just watch games — they interact with them. In 2022, digital streaming nearly matched linear TV (2.7bn vs. 2.9bn viewers), while social media generated 2.2bn engagements. Social engagement rose 621% compared with 2018, showing how quickly viewing habits are shifting. With 48 teams and 104 matches, digital platforms will drive much higher data usage in 2026.

Data is the main product The 2026 tournament is the first where data itself is central and will be analyzed instantly. Direct tournament data is expected to exceed 90 petabytes, 45x more than in 2022. When AI models, simulations, operations, and broadcasts are included, total data creation could approach 2 exabytes, equivalent to roughly 45,000 years of 4K video. The first AI World Cup Every team will use AI models, analyzing hundreds of millions of data points and 2,000+ performance metrics in real time. Digital twins of 16 stadiums, AI-run command centers across three countries, and 35–50m viewers per match push AI into a central operational role for the entire event.

FIFA World Cup 2026 jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the US Which Industries Could Benefit? The World Cup’s economic impact stretches far beyond football. BofA identifies several sectors likely to see major gains from the tournament: Travel and airlines The accumulated air travel linked to the tournament could reach: 66 billion kilometres, roughly: three times the distance between Earth and the edge of the solar system. This is expected to benefit: airlines, airports, hotels, and tourism-heavy cities. Streaming and media The report predicts the 2026 final could consume: up to 7% of global internet traffic,

as viewing shifts from traditional television toward: streaming, mobile, and social platforms. During the 2022 World Cup: digital streaming almost matched linear TV: 2.7 billion vs 2.9 billion viewers, while: social media generated: 2.2 billion engagements. BofA expects 2026 to accelerate this transition even further. Digital twin stadiums All 16 stadiums will have: “digital twins” — real-time virtual replicas used to monitor: crowd movement, security, logistics, and operations 3D player scanning and AI refereeing Players will reportedly be digitally scanned within seconds to: create 3D avatars for offside and VAR decisions,

improving: transparency, speed, and officiating accuracy Sports betting The report highlights explosive growth in sports betting markets. In the US alone: legal sports betting revenue hit: $17 billion in 2025 while Americans wagered: $167 billion on sports, up: 11% year-on-year. This could make World Cup 2026 one of the most lucrative betting events ever. AI, semiconductors and data centres Perhaps the most disruptive investment theme emerging from the tournament is artificial intelligence. BofA describes World Cup 2026 as: “the first fully AI-orchestrated mega-sporting event.” The tournament is expected to generate: over 90 petabytes of direct data

and potentially: 2 exabytes of total data creation once streaming, AI simulations, operations and social media are included. That is equivalent to: roughly 45,000 years of 4K video. This could significantly boost demand for: AI chips, edge computing, cloud infrastructure, data centres, and network bandwidth providers. the US Could Be the Biggest Economic Winner While the World Cup will benefit all three host countries, the US is expected to dominate economically. According to the FIFA-WTO study cited in the report: The US alone could see: $30.5 billion in economic output $17.2 billion added to GDP

and nearly: 185,000 jobs created. The 16 host cities collectively represent: $11 trillion in GDP and approximately: 130 million people. Major corporate hubs involved include: New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, Mexico City, among others. Football Is Becoming a Financial Asset Class The report also highlights how football itself is becoming increasingly financialised. Key numbers: football club M&A deals since 2015: 84 transactions combined value: €11.4 trillion. Meanwhile: nearly 50% of Premier League owners are now American investors and: 36% of clubs in Europe’s top five leagues have backing from:

private equity, venture capital, or private credit investors. The report even predicts: the first $1 billion football player transfer could happen by 2031 if current inflation trends continue. Robotaxis and Autonomous Mobility Could Go Mainstream Another surprising theme in the report: autonomous vehicles. BofA says the World Cup could become: the most visible deployment of robotaxis globally. The report notes: 17 companies are already testing or operating autonomous vehicles across 11 host cities, with companies like: Waymo expanding operations aggressively. For many consumers: the tournament may become their first real-world exposure to self-driving transportation.