18% Nifty earnings growth beats estimate; Motilal holds 50% mid-small bet

The clouds hanging over Indian equities may be beginning to clear, but Motilal Oswal Private Wealth (MOPW) is not turning outright bullish on the market. Instead, the wealth manager is sticking with its 50% allocation to mid- and small-cap equities, arguing that the risk-reward in the broader market has improved as foreign selling eases, earnings hold up and currency pressures moderate.

Investment Strategy: In its August 2026 Alpha Strategist report, titled “Clearing Skies”, MOPW has retained its overall neutral stance on Indian equities but maintained a portfolio allocation of 40% to hybrid/large-cap strategies, 50% to mid- and small-caps and 10% to global equities.The firm had raised its allocation to mid- and small-caps to 50% in July, citing attractive valuations and exposure to sectors benefiting from domestic growth.

Lump-sum investments in Hybrid funds at current levels; For Pure equity-oriented strategies, a staggered approach over the is prudent given the uncertainty. Any sharp correction should be used for aggressive deployment. Four headwinds begin to ease According to MOPW, several factors that had weighed on Indian equities over the past year are now becoming less restrictive — foreign institutional investor (FII) selling, pressure on the rupee, capital moving towards the AI-led US and North Asian rally, and muted earnings momentum. The most immediate change has been in foreign flows. After four consecutive months of selling, FIIs turned net buyers in July, bringing in about $2.5 billion into Indian equities. At the same time, the Nifty 50 gained 2.2% in July, marking its second consecutive monthly gain and closing at 24,384 — its first close above the 24,000 mark in five months.

The recovery, however, has not completely erased the year's losses. The Nifty remained 6.7% lower for calendar 2026 at the end of July, according to the report. Why India may be better placed if the AI trade reverses One of the more interesting arguments in the report comes from South Korea. As per Motilal, KOSPI's roughly 40% correction from its June peak after a leverage-driven rally in AI-linked stocks unwound. For MOPW, the episode is a reminder of the risks created when market gains become concentrated in a narrow set of sectors and momentum trades. India, it argues, is relatively less exposed to such a reversal because a large portion of corporate revenues and market capitalisation is linked to domestic activity.