Financial emergency: Key papers your family should know where to find

In a financial emergency, knowing that money exists is not always enough. What matters is knowing where it is, who can access it and which documents are needed to establish ownership.

A bank account may sit with one institution, mutual funds on another platform, an insurance policy in an old file and loan papers somewhere else. When there is no single record tying these pieces together, even an organised household can suddenly find itself trying to piece together its own financial picture.

That is why every family should have a clear record of its key financial papers, account details, investments, insurance policies and liabilities, and make sure at least one trusted person knows where to find them.

A simple financial document checklist can therefore prevent considerable stress during an emergency. Bank account and deposit details The family should know the banks where the person holds savings accounts, current accounts, fixed deposits or recurring deposits. Keep a record of the bank name, branch, account type and, where appropriate, the last few digits of the account number. Details of fixed deposits should also include their maturity dates. For joint accounts, the family should understand how the account is held and the operating instructions. Nomination details should also be checked periodically. The record should not contain passwords, PINs or one-time passwords. Instead, it should tell a trusted family member where the relevant information can legally be accessed.

Insurance policies Life insurance can become one of the most important sources of financial support after a breadwinner's death. Yet families may not know that a policy exists. Keep copies or details of: Life insurance policies

Health insurance policies

Personal accident covers

Employer-provided insurance

Policy numbers and insurer details

Nominee information

Premium payment records This is particularly important for employer-provided group insurance, which may not leave a physical policy document at home. Mutual funds, shares and other investments Investment accounts can be difficult to identify if the investor uses multiple platforms. Families should maintain a consolidated record of mutual funds, shares, bonds, government securities, fixed-income products and other investments. For mutual funds, the statement or account details should identify the fund house and folio number. For shares and securities held electronically, details of the demat account and the depository participant should be recorded.

The aim is not to give family members access to the investments immediately. It is to make sure they know what exists and whom to approach. Property and loan documents Property papers are among the most important documents to preserve securely. These could include sale deeds, registration documents, loan agreements, possession documents and relevant tax receipts. At the same time, families should know about outstanding liabilities. Maintain details of: Home loans

Personal loans

Vehicle loans

Credit cards

Other significant borrowings

Loan insurance, if any Knowing the outstanding debt matters because the family may otherwise assume that an asset is fully owned when there is still a loan against it. Pension and retirement records For salaried individuals, retirement savings can be spread across EPF, NPS, gratuity and other employer-linked benefits.

Families should know the relevant account or identification numbers and the employer or institution through which the benefit is held. For pensioners, pension payment details and related records should also be kept safely. Nomination information should be reviewed after major life events such as marriage, divorce or the birth of a child. Tax and identity documents Tax records can help the family understand a person’s financial position and identify assets that may otherwise be missed. Keep recent Income Tax returns, Form 16, tax-related correspondence and important records relating to capital gains or investments. Basic identity documents, including PAN and Aadhaar details, should also be kept securely. These may be required for various financial and legal processes after death.

Make one financial map The most useful document may be a simple one-page financial map listing the person's major assets, liabilities, insurance policies, bank relationships and investment accounts. It should also state where the original documents are stored and identify a trusted person who knows about the record. This information should be reviewed at least once a year. Old accounts, closed investments and outdated nominee details should be removed or updated. The objective is not to hand over control of one's finances to another person. It is to ensure that, during an emergency, the family is not forced to discover the person's financial life from scratch.