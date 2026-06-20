One wrong click or a fake QR code can put your money and personal information at risk. The first few minutes after a financial fraud incident are critical. Act quickly and remain calm.

If you have shared details or notice unauthorised transactions, act fast to limit losses, aid recovery, and stop further damage.

Here is a step-by-step guide.

How do these scams work, and which red flags do most people miss?

financial fraud is intended to make you react before you have time to think. Mostis intended to make you react before you have time to think.

Fake bank calls

It is the oldest trick in the book. Someone calls, sounds professional, maybe even knows your name, and tells you your account is about to be blocked. They ask for your OTP or card number to create urgency.

Phishing links These are similar but arrive over text or WhatsApp, saying “your KYC has expired” or “your package could not be delivered”. You click, land on a page that looks exactly like your bank’s website, and hand over your login details without realising it. QR code fraud Most people assume that scanning a code will result in money. But in reality, it always sends money from your account. Scammers rely on this confusion entirely. Remote access scams These are the most dangerous. A fake customer care agent asks you to install an app to process your refund. Once you do, they see everything on your screen, including OTPs as they arrive.

Red flags Watch for these signs: Messages that demand you act within minutes, links with slightly misspelt URLs, anyone asking for your OTP or CVV over a call, and refund requests that require you to make a payment first. If something feels rushed, that's your warning. No real bank will ever ask for your OTP. What to do immediately? The moment something feels wrong, your only job is to slow the damage. Step 1: Block everything first Open your banking app and freeze your debit and credit cards. Disable UPI if possible. Change your net banking and email passwords right away. If possible, log out of all devices immediately. Do not stop to investigate. Block first, ask questions later.

Every minute you spend confused is a minute the fraudster spends moving the money to a location harder to trace. Step 2: Report the same day Call your bank’s fraud helpline with transaction details to flag the incident. Then call the cybercrime helpline at 1930 or report on cybercrime.gov.in. If the transaction was made through Google Pay, PhonePe, or Paytm, report it in the respective app as well. The sooner you report, the greater the chance that the fraudster’s account will be frozen before the money is withdrawn. Step 3: Save every piece of evidence

Take screenshots of the suspicious message, the transaction alert, any phone numbers or UPI IDs involved, and any links or emails connected to the incident. Write down about the incident. Do not delete anything, even if you feel embarrassed. A complaint backed by transaction IDs, timestamps, and screenshots moves quickly. A complaint that just says “money disappeared” goes nowhere. How to protect your devices, accounts, and payment habits after an incident? One scam may not be the end; fraudsters might try again or share your details. Secure your phone: Uninstall any app you downloaded recently under pressure or that you do not recognise.

Update your operating system.

Run a security scan. Strengthen your accounts: Change passwords for banking, email, and UPI apps, and do not reuse old passwords.

Enable two-factor authentication wherever possible.

Remove linked cards from all shopping apps, wallets, and saved payment methods in your browser.

Check your bank's beneficiary list and any active auto-pay settings for entries you did not create. Improve your payment habits going forward: Never scan a QR code to receive money.

Always type official website addresses manually rather than clicking on links from messages.

Verify customer support numbers only through official apps, not through Google search results, which can be manipulated.

Keep a separate savings account with no UPI linked to it and use a low-balance account for daily spending. Common mistakes that make fraud worse Waiting to see if the money comes back on its own

Calling back the number that contacted you

Sharing an OTP because someone promised it would reverse the transaction

Deleting the fraudulent messages before screenshotting them

Installing any app suggested by someone during an unexpected call Checklist In the first 10 minutes of a fraud:

Block cards and UPI

Change passwords

Call your bank

Report to 1930

Save screenshots In the next 24 hours: File a cybercrime complaint.

Check all linked bank accounts.

Scan your phone for malware.

Update security settings.

Warn family members who may have received the same messages. FAQs What should be done in the first few minutes after spotting fraud? Block your cards and UPI immediately, change your passwords, call your bank, and report to 1930 (cybercrime helpline number) or cybercrime.gov.in. Act quickly without waiting. ​ Which helplines, banks, apps, or authorities should be informed first? It is important to call your bank first, so they can attempt to freeze the transaction. Then call the helpline at 1930 to report the incident. Soon after, file a written complaint at cybercrime.gov.in.