Setting financial goals is crucial for businesses and individuals alike. It gives a road map for earnings, spending, savings and investments, ensuring long-term financial security. Financial goals can be long-, mid- or short-term. Having a mix of both may be necessary to ensure financial well-being in the long-run. In this article, we share a process to set money goals.

What are money goals?

They are a set of plans that individuals or businesses devise to fulfil within a specific time. These goals involve strategies pertaining to how much money is needed, methods to attain the set objectives and a system to track outcomes.

emergency fund that can come to the rescue during income loss. It can include realising plans for retirement and leading a financially independent life. Without these goals, it is difficult to have a clear direction and one may end up overspending and facing a financial crisis. Financial goals are required for different purposes. It can include building anthat can come to the rescue during income loss. It can include realising plans for retirement and leading a financially independent life. Without these goals, it is difficult to have a clear direction and one may end up overspending and facing a financial crisis. Types of money goals Short-term: These include milestones people set to accomplish within a short period, say one year. Some common examples include creating funds for an international trip, building an emergency fund, clearing off high-interest debts, etc.

These include milestones people set to accomplish within a short period, say one year. Some common examples include creating funds for an international trip, building an emergency fund, clearing off high-interest debts, etc. Mid-term: These goals are set for a period of three to five years and mostly include short-term to mid-term investments, such as investing in property purchase, like a car or a house.

These goals are set for a period of three to five years and mostly include short-term to mid-term investments, such as investing in property purchase, like a car or a house. Long-term: These goals are meant to be realised over a longer period. Some examples include retirement planning, paying off long-term loans, etc. How to set money goals? Consider financial situation Your financial health will determine the feasibility of goals. Assessing one’s income, spending, savings and outstanding debts is a first step. Based on the assessment, one can decide how much they can invest and set a realistic goal.

An important initial step is calculating net worth, which can give a clear picture of one’s financial health. Net worth is simply the difference between the total value of assets one owns and their liabilities. Define measurable goals The next step is to set measurable and time-bound goals. For example, building a corpus of Rs 10 lakh in five years for a down payment for property purchase. The long-term goal can be modified into a set of short-term goals. For example, saving Rs 2 lakh in one year. Prioritise goals When having multiple goals to achieve, it is crucial to know which ones are a priority. Sometimes, the financial situation will help prioritise goals. For example, paying off short-term debts can come before saving for a specific fund.

Set a budget To achieve these goals, one should have a plan of action, mainly the budget one wants to allocate every month towards these goals. The 50-30-20 rule can be a thumb rule to follow in this regard. That is, assigning 50 per cent of one’s earnings for essential spending, 30 per cent for variable costs and 20 per cent towards savings. Build an emergency fund Having a plan B can be beneficial in case of any difficulty in accomplishing goals. More importantly, one should focus on building an emergency fund to sustain at least three to six months. This can provide a financial cushion during a difficult phase.

Manage debts Managing debts effectively is crucial when focusing on long-term financial goals. Otherwise, increasing debts can put a hindrance when trying to invest for the future. One should focus on paying off high-interest debts first to avoid a long-term burden. Consider debt consolidation by opting for a new loan and paying off multiple outstanding debts. effectively is crucial when focusing on long-term financial goals. Otherwise, increasing debts can put a hindrance when trying to invest for the future. One should focus on paying off high-interest debts first to avoid a long-term burden. Consider debt consolidation by opting for a new loan and paying off multiple outstanding debts. Things to remember when setting money goals Review plans regularly Merely creating a financial goal and setting an action plan may not be enough. Money goals must be monitored and realigned if the situation demands. For example, life phases such as a growing family can increase spending and limit savings. So, modifying the investment plans may be necessary.

Mistakes to avoid A common mistake people make when chasing money goals is ignoring tax implications. For example, interest on fixed deposits is fully taxable. Ignoring these aspects can be costly. Another mistake is neglecting one’s emotional spending. Having a buffer or an emergency fund in place to handle unexpected expenses is important. Finally, meeting financial goals demands consistency and discipline, especially with long-term investment plans. FAQs What should be the first step when setting money goals? The first step when planning money goals is to review one’s financial health, especially factors such as net worth, earnings, spending, savings and outstanding debts. It will be beneficial in coming up with measurable, time-bound and realistic goals.

Which trade-off matters most? It is crucial to maintain a balance by fulfilling present financial needs while ensuring long-term financial security. The trade-off that may be necessary will depend on the current situation. For example, in the case of reduced income, long-term investments may take a backseat to avoid incurring debts. What mistakes are most common when people set money goals? Setting unachievable goals, ignoring tax implications when investing, underestimating expenses and neglecting the need to build emergency funds are some common mistakes people make. Another mistake to avoid is ignoring reviewing the money goals. It is important to review and reset plans when required.