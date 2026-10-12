Financial services deal value jumps 129% to $7.3 bn on IPOs, big-ticket M&A

India’s financial services sector recorded deals worth $7.3 billion in the July-September quarter of 2026, a 129% increase sequentially, driven by a rebound in public-market fundraising and large mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions, according to a report by Grant Thornton Bharat.

The sector saw 67 transactions in the third quarter, marginally higher than the 65 recorded in the preceding quarter. However, the surge in deal value was largely driven by large-ticket transactions, including the initial public offerings (IPOs) of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and SBI Funds Management, alongside Bank of America Corporation’s $1.9 billion investment for a 50% stake in Jio Credit.

Public-market fundraising recovered sharply during the quarter, with seven IPOs raising $3.8 billion and two qualified institutional placements (QIPs) garnering $498 million. Combined fundraising of around $4.3 billion was more than 10 times the Q2 total. The NSE and SBI Funds Management IPOs raised approximately $2.4 billion and $1 billion, respectively, accounting for most of the capital raised through public-market issuances. Excluding IPOs and QIPs, mergers and acquisitions and private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) investments together accounted for 58 transactions worth $3 billion, the report said. The data indicate that while overall deal activity remained broadly stable, capital deployment was increasingly concentrated in large transactions. M&A values rose, public-market fundraising strengthened, but PE/VC investments declined in both volume and value.

M&A values rise 54% on Jio Credit investment M&A activity comprised 23 transactions worth $2.3 billion in Q3, with deal values increasing 54% quarter-on-quarter even as transaction volumes fell 4%. Bank of America Corporation’s $1.9 billion investment for a 50% stake in Jio Credit Limited accounted for approximately 85% of the quarter’s M&A value. The concentration of deal value was also reflected in the geography of transactions. Domestic deals accounted for 78% of M&A volumes but only 9% of total deal value, while three inbound transactions contributed nearly 90% of M&A value. Outbound deal activity moderated to two transactions from seven in Q2.

Deal values remained undisclosed for approximately 48% of M&A transactions, highlighting the limitations of comparing aggregate values across quarters. PE/VC investments fall 44% Private equity and venture capital activity slowed during the quarter, with 35 transactions worth $736 million. Deal volumes declined 8% quarter-on-quarter, while values fell 44%. Despite the slowdown, PE/VC accounted for 52% of total deal volumes in the financial services sector. Smaller transactions dominated disclosed activity, with deals below $50 million representing approximately 91% of disclosed PE/VC volumes. The largest investments included the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund’s $182 million investment in NIIF Infrastructure Finance, along with investments of $100 million each in Slice and Navi Technologies.

The contrast between stronger public-market fundraising and weaker private investment suggests that the quarter’s increase in aggregate deal value was not broad-based across all funding channels. Fintech leads deal volumes Fintech remained the most active sub-sector by transaction volume, recording 30 deals worth $722 million. Investments in Fintech Cloud, Slice and Navi Technologies contributed to deal values. Financial services and asset management recorded 18 deals worth approximately $4 billion, led by the NSE and SBI Funds Management IPOs. Banking and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) recorded 15 transactions worth $2.5 billion, with Bank of America’s investment in Jio Credit driving the increase in deal value.