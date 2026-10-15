First-time car buyers in India now spend ₹5-8 lakh as aspirations shift

India’s first-time car buyers are moving up the price ladder, with younger customers increasingly spending ₹5 lakh to ₹8 lakh or more on their first vehicle, compared with ₹1.5 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh a decade ago, according to Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd. (Kotak Prime). Better financing options, rising aspirations and growing demand for safety, technology and comfort are reshaping the first-car market, the lender said.

Buyers in their mid-20s and early 30s are increasingly looking beyond entry-level vehicles towards compact sports utility vehicles (SUVs), feature-rich models and better-equipped variants. The shift reflects changing expectations around what a first car should offer, with buyers weighing space, safety features, connectivity and resale value alongside the purchase price.

“The first-car category has evolved, and this change is reshaping the wider auto market,” said Suraj Rajappan, managing director and chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Prime. Younger buyers are entering the market sooner, spending more and choosing better-equipped vehicles, while using financing to align their aspirations with what they can afford in monthly instalments, he said. A decade ago, first-time buyers typically opted for entry-level cars priced at ₹1.5 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh, according to Kotak Prime. Today, many are starting in the ₹5 lakh to ₹8 lakh bracket, with some stretching further for compact SUVs, higher variants and mid-segment models.

The change is also being supported by a wider range of vehicles available to buyers. Features such as infotainment systems, connectivity, convenience and safety equipment are increasingly influencing purchase decisions earlier in the ownership journey. Young customers expect their first car to serve multiple purposes, from daily commutes and family travel to weekend drives and road trips. “The first-car journey has moved up the value curve,” Rajappan said, adding that customers are comparing space, safety, technology, resale value and monthly instalments rather than simply choosing the cheapest available vehicle. Longer loan tenures make higher-priced cars accessible Financing is playing a central role in enabling buyers to move into higher-priced vehicles. Kotak Prime has observed rising first-car loan ticket sizes and greater acceptance of loan tenures of five to seven years.

For many buyers, the monthly equated instalment (EMI) has become a key consideration in deciding which vehicle they can afford. A longer repayment period can reduce the monthly instalment for a given loan amount, although it can increase the total interest paid over the life of the loan. The lender said it had observed strong repayment discipline among younger borrowers. However, the background note did not provide specific figures on loan ticket sizes, average EMIs, default rates or the share of first-time buyers choosing longer tenures. Used-car platforms expand access to premium vehicles The growth of organised pre-owned vehicle platforms is also widening the choices available to first-time buyers. A well-maintained used SUV or mid-size car can sometimes be purchased at a price that brings its monthly instalment closer to that of an entry-level new car.

Certified inspections, warranties, digital discovery and more transparent pricing have helped address some of the concerns traditionally associated with buying used vehicles, according to Kotak Prime. For buyers seeking more space or features without significantly increasing their monthly outgo, the pre-owned market can offer a route into a higher vehicle segment. However, the overall cost also depends on the vehicle's condition, maintenance requirements, financing terms and resale prospects. Safety, comfort and resale value shape buying decisions The shift towards higher-value first cars reflects broader changes in young consumers' expectations. Buyers are increasingly considering how long a vehicle will remain useful as their work, family and travel needs evolve.