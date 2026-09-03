Less screen, more tracking

Even as consumers want more information about their bodies, some want less technology demanding their attention — hence the growing appeal of screenless fitness bands. Raina says Garmin has offered screenless fitness trackers for around 15 years. One kind of user, he says, still prefers an analogue watch but wants basic health tracking in the background. “They don't want to get into the details every day or every hour,” he says. Instead, they may look back after a few weeks to understand how their body has responded to activity, stress and everyday life. And the data now goes well beyond steps. Depending on the device, wearables can track measures such as heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation and skin temperature, helping users observe patterns in how their bodies respond over time.