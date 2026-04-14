Fixed deposit rates for senior citizens at 6.8-8.25%: Check April offers
Senior citizens can earn up to 8.25%; small finance banks lead and PSU and private banks offer 6.8-7.75%Amit Kumar New Delhi
Senior citizen fixed deposit (FD) rates show a wide spread in mid-April, with returns varying across small finance, private, and public-sector banks based on tenure, according to data from digital investment platform Stable Money. These rates include an additional premium for seniors, positioned as a key option for steady, predictable income.
Small finance banks
Small finance banks dominate the rate chart for senior citizens:
- Suryoday Small Finance Bank: Up to 8.25 per cent (2.5 years)
- Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: Up to 8 per cent (3 years)
- Jana Small Finance Bank: Up to 8 per cent (3 years)
- Unity Small Finance Bank: Up to 8 per cent (1 year)
- Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Up to 7.95 per cent.
Private banks
Among private-sector lenders, senior citizen rates are moderately high:
- Bandhan Bank, Yes Bank: up to 7.75 per cent (3 years)
- RBL Bank: up to 7.7 per cent (3 years)
- IDFC First Bank: up to 7.5 per cent (3 years)
- ICICI Bank, Axis Bank: around 7.1–7.2 per cent
PSU banks remain conservative
Public-sector banks continue to offer relatively lower rates:
- State Bank of India: up to 7.05 per cent (5 years)
- Bank of Baroda, Bank of India: up to 7 per cent
- Punjab National Bank: up to 6.8 per cent
NBFC FDs remain competitive
Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are also offering attractive rates:
Shriram Finance: up to 8.1 per cent (3 years)
Bajaj Finance: up to 7.3 per cent (3 years)
These rates place NBFC deposits close to small finance banks in terms of returns.
Benefits for senior citizens
“Small finance banks, along with other banks, are continuing to offer relatively higher interest rates across fixed and recurring deposits, making them an attractive option for investors seeking better risk-adjusted returns,” said Saurabh Jain, cofounder and chief executive officer, Stable Money.
He added that in a market where stability and predictability are crucial, FDs remain a reliable source of steady income.
Deposits are insured up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), allowing senior citizens to optimise returns while keeping risk contained within insured limits.
What senior investors should consider
- Spread deposits across banks to stay within the ₹5 lakh insurance cover
- Use small finance banks selectively for higher returns
- Align tenure with income needs and liquidity
|
|
| Senior Rates
| Senior Citizen Rates
| Bank Name
| Bank Type
| Special rate
| Special Tenure
| Sr Highest Rate (%)
| Sr Highest Tenure
| Sr 1Y (%)
| Sr 3Y (%)
| Sr 5Y (%)
| Sr 10Y (%)
| Bank of Baroda
| PUBLIC_BANK_TYPE
|
|
| 7
| 10Y
| 6.6
| 6.75
| 6.9
| 7
| Bank of India
| PUBLIC_BANK_TYPE
|
|
| 7
| 3Y
| 6.75
| 7
| 6.75
| 6.75
| PNB
| PUBLIC_BANK_TYPE
|
|
| 6.8
| 3Y
| 6.75
| 6.8
| 6.6
| 6.8
| SBI
| PUBLIC_BANK_TYPE
|
|
| 7.05
| 5Y
| 6.75
| 6.8
| 7.05
| 7.05
| Axis Bank
| PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE
|
|
| 7.2
| 5Y
| 6.75
| 6.95
| 7.2
| 7.2
| Bandhan Bank
| PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE
|
|
| 7.75
| 3Y
| 7.5
| 7.75
| 6.6
| 6.6
| FEDERAL BANK LTD.
| PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE
|
|
| 7.25
| 3Y
| 6.75
| 7.25
| 6.9
| 6.9
| HDFC Bank
| PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE
|
|
| 7
| 3Y
| 6.75
| 7
| 6.9
| 6.65
| ICICI Bank
| PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE
|
|
| 7.1
| 5Y
| 6.75
| 6.95
| 7.1
| 7
| IDFC First Bank
| PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE
|
|
| 7.5
| 3Y
| 7
| 7.5
| 7.5
| 6.5
| IndusInd Bank
| PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE
|
|
| 7.4
| 3Y
| 7.25
| 7.4
| 7.15
| 7
| Kotak Mahindra Bank
| PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE
|
|
| 7.2
| 3Y
| 7
| 7.2
| 6.75
| 6.75
| RBL Bank
| PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE
|
|
| 7.7
| 3Y
| 7.5
| 7.7
| 7.2
| 7.2
| South Indian Bank
| PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE
|
|
| 6.85
| 1Y
| 6.85
| 6.7
| 6.2
| 6.2
| Yes Bank
| PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE
|
|
| 7.75
| 3Y
| 7.15
| 7.75
| 7.5
| 7.5
| AU SF Bank
| SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE
|
|
| 7.6
| 3Y
| 6.85
| 7.6
| 7.25
| 7.25
| Jana SF Bank
| SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE
|
|
| 8
| 3Y
| 7.5
| 8
| 7.77
| 7
| Shivalik SF Bank
| SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE
| 8.30%
| 1Y10M
| 7.25
| 3Y
| 6.5
| 7.25
| 6.75
| 6.75
| Suryoday SF Bank
| SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE
| 8.25%
| 2Y6M
| 8.05
| 5Y
| 7.4
| 7.4
| 8.05
| 7.4
| Ujjivan SF Bank
| SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE
| 7.95%
| 2Y
| 7.75
| 1Y
| 7.75
| 7.75
| 7.7
| 7
| Unity SF Bank
| SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE
| 8.00%
| 1Y
| 7.75
| 1Y
| 7.75
| 7.25
| 7.25
| 6.5
| Utkarsh SF Bank
| SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE
| 8.00%
| 3Y
| 8
| 3Y
| 7.75
| 8
| 7.5
| 7.25
| slice SF Bank
| SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE
| 7.75%
| 1Y6M1D
| 7.5
| 3Y
| 6.25
| 7.5
| 7.25
| 6.75
| Bajaj Finance
| NBFC_BANK_TYPE
| 7.30%
| 3Y
| 7.3
| 3Y
| 6.95
| 7.3
| 7.3
| NA
| Shriram Finance
| NBFC_BANK_TYPE
| 8.15%
| 3Y
| 8.1
| 3Y
| 7.5
| 8.1
| 8.1
| NA