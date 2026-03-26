Fixed deposit rates for senior citizens rise to 8.5%: Top picks listed

Senior citizen fixed deposit (FD) rates remain elevated, with several banks offering up to 8.5 per cent per annum as of March 25, according to Paisabazaar.com data. Smaller lenders continue to lead the rate cycle, while large private and public sector banks maintain more conservative offerings.

Highest rates

Small finance banks (SFBs) offer the highest FD rates for senior citizens across tenures:

ESAF Small Finance Bank tops the chart with 8.5 per cent for a 501-day tenure

Shivalik Small Finance Bank offers up to 8.3 per cent

Suryoday Small Finance Bank provides 8.1 per cent for 5-year deposits

Equitas, Jana and Utkarsh Small Finance Banks offer rates around 8 per cent

For common tenures

One-year FDs range between 5.25 per cent and 7.75 per cent

Three-year FDs go up to 8 per cent

Five-year FDs can reach 8.1 per cent These higher rates reflect SFBs’ need to attract deposits, but they may carry relatively higher risk compared to larger banks. Private banks offer moderate rates Among private-sector lenders, senior citizen FD rates are more measured: Bandhan Bank and YES Bank offer up to 7.75 per cent

RBL Bank offers 7.70 per cent

IDFC First Bank offers up to 7.90 per cent on select tenures

Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank offer between 7 per cent and 7.2 per cent Most common returns

One-year: 6.75 per cent–7.5 per cent

Three-year: 6.9 per cent–7.75 per cent

Five-year: 6.6 per cent–7.5 per cent PSU banks remain stable, lower risk Public sector banks continue to offer lower but more stable returns: Most PSU banks, including State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank, offer 7 per cent–7.1 per cent at peak

5-year FD rates generally range between 6.5 per cent and 7.05 per cent Some banks also provide additional benefits for older depositors: Up to 0.30 per cent extra for super senior citizens (80+ years) in select cases

Special tenure schemes (such as 444-day or 555-day FDs) with slightly higher rates Senior Citizen FD Table Bank Name