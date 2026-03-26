Fixed deposit rates for senior citizens rise to 8.5%: Top picks listed
Smaller lenders continue to outpace major banks this March-end, offering senior citizens interest rates of up to 8.5% on select fixed-deposit tenuresAmit Kumar New Delhi
Senior citizen fixed deposit (FD) rates remain elevated, with several banks offering up to 8.5 per cent per annum as of March 25, according to Paisabazaar.com data. Smaller lenders continue to lead the rate cycle, while large private and public sector banks maintain more conservative offerings.
Highest rates
Small finance banks (SFBs) offer the highest FD rates for senior citizens across tenures:
- ESAF Small Finance Bank tops the chart with 8.5 per cent for a 501-day tenure
- Shivalik Small Finance Bank offers up to 8.3 per cent
- Suryoday Small Finance Bank provides 8.1 per cent for 5-year deposits
- Equitas, Jana and Utkarsh Small Finance Banks offer rates around 8 per cent
For common tenures
- One-year FDs range between 5.25 per cent and 7.75 per cent
- Three-year FDs go up to 8 per cent
- Five-year FDs can reach 8.1 per cent
These higher rates reflect SFBs’ need to attract deposits, but they may carry relatively higher risk compared to larger banks.
Private banks offer moderate rates
Among private-sector lenders, senior citizen FD rates are more measured:
- Bandhan Bank and YES Bank offer up to 7.75 per cent
- RBL Bank offers 7.70 per cent
- IDFC First Bank offers up to 7.90 per cent on select tenures
- Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank offer between 7 per cent and 7.2 per cent
Most common returns
- One-year: 6.75 per cent–7.5 per cent
- Three-year: 6.9 per cent–7.75 per cent
- Five-year: 6.6 per cent–7.5 per cent
PSU banks remain stable, lower risk
Public sector banks continue to offer lower but more stable returns:
- Most PSU banks, including State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank, offer 7 per cent–7.1 per cent at peak
- 5-year FD rates generally range between 6.5 per cent and 7.05 per cent
Some banks also provide additional benefits for older depositors:
- Up to 0.30 per cent extra for super senior citizens (80+ years) in select cases
- Special tenure schemes (such as 444-day or 555-day FDs) with slightly higher rates
| Senior Citizen FD Table
|
Bank Name
| Interest Rates (p.a.)
|
Additional rates offered to Super Senior Citizen* (over and above to senior citizen rates)
| Highest slab
|
1-year tenure (%)
|
3-year
|
5-year
|
10-year tenure (%)
| %
| Tenure
| SMALL FINANCE BANKS
| AU Small Finance Bank
| 7.60
| 30 months 1 day to 36 months
| 6.85
| 7.60
| 7.25
| 7.25
| ---
| Equitas Small Finance Bank
| 8.00
| 888 days
| 7.40
| 7.50
| 7.50
| 7.50
| ---
| ESAF Small Finance Bank
| 8.50
| 501 days
| 5.25
| 6.50
| 6.25
| 6.25
| ---
| Jana Small Finance Bank
| 8.00
| 375 to 400 days; Above 2 years to 3 years
| 7.50
| 8.00
| 7.77
| 7.00
| ---
| Shivalik Small Finance Bank
| 8.30
| 21 months 1 day to 22 months
| 6.50
| 7.25
| 6.75
| 6.75
| ---
| slice Small Finance Bank
| 7.75
| 18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days
| 6.50
| 7.50
| 7.25
| 6.75
| ---
| Suryoday Small Finance Bank
| 8.10
| 5 years
| 7.45
| 7.45
| 8.10
| 7.45
| ---
| Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
| 7.95
| 2 years
| 7.75
| 7.70
| 7.70
| 7.00
| ---
| Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
| 8.00
| 2 years to 3 years
| 6.50
| 8.00
| 7.50
| 7.25
| ---
| PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
| Axis Bank
| 7.20
| 5 years to 10 years
| 6.75
| 6.95
| 7.20
| 7.20
| ---
| Bandhan Bank
| 7.75
| 2 years to less than 5 years
| 7.50
| 7.75
| 6.60
| 6.60
| ---
| City Union Bank
| 7.25
| 500 days
| 7.00
| 6.75
| 6.50
| 6.50
| 0.05% on 271 days to 499 days; 0.25% on 500 days; 0.05% on 501 days to 3 years; 0.10% on above 3 years to 10 years
| CSB Bank
| 7.30
| 13 months
| 5.30
| 6.05
| 6.05
| 6.30
| ---
| DBS Bank
| 7.10
| 376 days to 600 days
| 6.80
| 6.90
| 6.75
| 6.75
| ---
| DCB Bank
| 7.65
| 24 months to less than 25 months; 34 months to less than 35 months; 60 months to 61 months
| 7.15
| 7.25
| 7.65
| 7.25
| 0.05% on tenures of 24 months to less than 25 months, 34 months to 35 months, 37 months to 38 months & 60 months to 61 months **
| Federal Bank
| 7.25
| 36 months
| 6.75
| 7.25
| 6.90
| 6.90
| ---
| HDFC Bank
| 7.00
| 3 years 1 day to less than 4 years 7months
| 6.75
| 6.95
| 6.90
| 6.65
| ---
| ICICI Bank
| 7.10
| 3 years 1 day to 5 years
| 6.75
| 6.95
| 7.10
| 7.00
| ---
| IDFC FIRST Bank
| 7.90
| 390 days
| 7.00
| 7.50
| 7.50
| 6.50
| ---
| IndusInd Bank
| 7.50
| 1 year 6 months to less than 1 year 7 months
| 7.25
| 7.40
| 7.15
| 7.00
| ---
| Jammu & Kashmir Bank
| 7.75
| 888 days
| 7.25
| 7.15
| 7.10
| 7.10
| 0.25% on all tenures
| IDBI Bank
| 7.00
| Above 2 years to less than 3 years
| 6.70
| 6.85
| 6.75
| 6.40