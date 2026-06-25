Fixed deposit rates in June-end up to 8.1%: Top picks across lenders
FD investors can earn higher guaranteed returns as small finance banks lead the rate chart, while private and public banks offer competitive options
Amit Kumar New Delhi
FD investors can earn higher guaranteed returns as small finance banks lead the rate chart, while private and public banks offer competitive options
|Bank Fixed Deposit Rates
|Bank Name
|Interest Rates (p.a.)
|Highest slab
|1-year tenure (%)
|3-year tenure (%)
|5-year tenure (%)
|10-year tenure (%)
|%
|Tenure
|SMALL FINANCE BANKS
|AU Small Finance Bank
|7.40
|30 months 1 day to 36 months
|6.35
|7.40
|6.75
|6.75
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|8.00
|3 years 1 day (Maxima FD)
|7.10
|7.10
|7.00
|7.00
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|7.75
|2 years to less than 3 years
|6.00
|6.00
|5.75
|5.75
|Jana Small Finance Bank
|8.00
|Above 2 years to 3 years
|7.00
|8.00
|7.77
|6.50
|Shivalik Small Finance Bank
|8.00
|23 months 1 day to 27 months
|6.00
|7.50
|6.25
|6.25
|slice Small Finance Bank
|7.75
|18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days
|6.25
|7.50
|7.00
|6.50
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|8.10
|30 months
|7.25
|7.25
|7.90
|7.25
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|7.80
|2 years
|7.25
|7.25
|7.20
|6.50
|Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
|8.10
|666 days
|6.00
|7.50
|7.00
|6.75
|PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
|Axis Bank
|6.45
|15 months to 10 years
|6.25
|6.45
|6.45
|6.45
|Bandhan Bank
|7.45
|2 years to less than 3 years
|7.00
|7.25
|5.85
|5.85
|City Union Bank
|7.25
|555 days
|6.65
|6.50
|6.55
|6.25
|CSB Bank
|7.35
|18 months
|5.00
|5.75
|5.75
|6.00
|DBS Bank
|6.85
|376 days to 400 days
|6.30
|6.40
|6.25
|6.25
|DCB Bank
|7.50
|24 months to less than 25 months; 34 months to less than 35 months; 60 months to 61 months
|6.90
|7.00
|7.50
|7.00
|Federal Bank
|6.80
|15 months
|6.25
|6.75
|6.40
|6.40
|HDFC Bank
|6.50
|3 years 1 day to less than 4 years 7 months
|6.25
|6.45
|6.40
|6.15
|ICICI Bank
|6.50
|3 years 1 day to 10 years
|6.25
|6.45
|6.50
|6.50
|IDFC FIRST Bank
|7.35
|500 days to 3 years
|6.50
|7.35
|6.75
|6.00
|IndusInd Bank
|7.00
|2 years to 3 years
|6.75
|7.00
|6.65
|6.50
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|7.30
|888 days
|6.80
|6.70
|6.75
|6.75
|IDBI Bank
|6.50
|Above 2 years to less than 3 years
|6.20
|6.35
|6.25
|5.90
|Karnataka Bank
|7.00
|555 days
|6.50
|6.15
|6.15
|5.50
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|6.80
|2 years to less than 3 years
|6.35
|6.40
|6.25
|6.25
|RBL Bank
|7.20
|18 months to 3 years
|7.00
|7.20
|6.70
|6.70
|SBM Bank India
|7.85
|Above 18 months to less than 2 years 3 days
|7.10
|7.10
|7.00
|7.00
|South Indian Bank
|6.80
|30 months
|6.25
|6.20
|5.70
|5.70
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|7.25
|567 days (TMB567)
|6.80
|6.70
|6.70
|6.70
|YES Bank
|7.25
|18 months 1 day to less than 24 months
|6.65
|7.00
|6.75
|6.75
|PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS
|Bank of Baroda
|6.75
|555 days – BoB Golden Goal Deposit Scheme
|6.25
|6.25
|6.30
|6.00
|Bank of India
|6.85
|999 days
|6.50
|6.70
|6.00
|6.00
|Bank of Maharashtra
|6.65
|400 days
|6.40
|5.25
|5.00
|5.00
|Canara Bank
|6.60
|555 days
|6.25
|6.25
|6.25
|6.25
|Central Bank of India
|6.70
|444 days
|6.10
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|Indian Bank
|6.80
|555 days
|6.10
|6.05
|6.00
|6.00
|Indian Overseas Bank
|6.60
|444 days
|6.50
|6.10
|6.10
|6.10
|Punjab National Bank
|6.60
|444 days
|6.25
|6.30
|6.35
|6.00
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|6.85
|666 days
|5.85
|5.85
|5.95
|5.85
|State Bank of India
|6.45
|444 days - Amrit Vrishti
|6.25
|6.30
|6.05
|6.05
|Union Bank of India
|6.65
|555 days
|6.20
|6.10
|6.00
|6.00
|FOREIGN BANKS
|Deutsche Bank
|7.00
|Above 1 year to 2 years
|5.00
|6.25
|6.25
|---
|HSBC Bank
|5.50
|601 to 699 days; 48 months to 60 months
|4.00
|5.35
|5.50
|---
|Standard Chartered Bank
|6.60
|1 year to 376 days
|6.60
|6.50
|6.25
|---
|Source: Paisabazaar.com
|Interest rates as of 24th June 2026
First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 1:21 PM IST