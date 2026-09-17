Fixed deposit rates in mid-Sep up to 8.25%: Top picks across banks
The highest rate may come with a longer lock-in, making tenure and liquidity important before you invest
Amit Kumar New Delhi
The highest rate may come with a longer lock-in, making tenure and liquidity important before you invest
|Bank Name
|Interest Rates (p.a.)
|Highest slab
|1-year tenure (%)
|3-year tenure (%)
|5-year tenure (%)
|10-year tenure (%)
|%
|Tenure
|SMALL FINANCE BANKS
|AU Small Finance Bank
|7.40
|30 months 1 day to 36 months
|6.35
|7.40
|6.75
|6.75
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|8.00
|3 years 1 day (Maxima FD)
|7.10
|7.10
|7.00
|7.00
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|8.00
|800 Days
|6.00
|6.00
|5.75
|5.75
|Jana Small Finance Bank
|8.00
|Above 2 years to 3 years
|7.00
|8.00
|7.77
|6.50
|Shivalik Small Finance Bank
|8.00
|23 months 1 day to 27 months
|6.00
|7.50
|6.25
|6.25
|slice Small Finance Bank
|7.75
|18 months 1 day to 2 years
|6.25
|7.50
|7.00
|6.50
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|8.25
|5 years
|7.25
|7.25
|8.25
|7.25
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|7.80
|3 years 1 day to 3 years 6 months
|7.25
|7.25
|7.20
|6.50
|Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
|8.10
|666 days
|6.00
|7.50
|7.00
|6.75
|PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
|Axis Bank
|6.50
|18 months to 10 years
|6.25
|6.50
|6.50
|6.50
|Bandhan Bank
|7.45
|2 years to less than 3 years
|7.00
|7.25
|5.85
|5.85
|City Union Bank
|7.25
|555 days
|6.65
|6.50
|6.55
|6.25
|CSB Bank
|7.10
|18 months
|5.00
|5.75
|5.75
|5.75
|DBS Bank
|6.85
|376 days to 400 days
|6.30
|6.40
|6.25
|6.25
|DCB Bank
|7.50
|24 months to less than 25 months; 34 months to less than 35 months; 60 months to 61 months
|6.90
|7.00
|7.50
|7.00
|Federal Bank
|6.70
|48 months
|6.25
|6.50
|6.40
|6.40
|HDFC Bank
|6.50
|3 years 1 day to less than 4 years 7 months
|6.25
|6.45
|6.40
|6.15
|ICICI Bank
|6.50
|3 years 1 day to 10 years
|6.25
|6.45
|6.50
|6.50
|IDFC FIRST Bank
|7.10
|500 days to 3 years
|6.50
|7.10
|6.75
|6.00
|IndusInd Bank
|7.00
|2 years to 3 years
|6.75
|7.00
|6.65
|6.50
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|7.05
|888 days
|6.55
|6.70
|6.75
|6.75
|IDBI Bank
|6.50
|Above 2 years to less than 3 years
|6.20
|6.35
|6.25
|5.90
|Karnataka Bank
|7.00
|555 days
|6.50
|6.15
|6.15
|5.50
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|6.80
|2 years to less than 3 years
|6.35
|6.40
|6.25
|6.25
|RBL Bank
|7.20
|18 months to 3 years
|7.00
|7.20
|6.70
|6.70
|SBM Bank India
|7.30
|Above 18 months to less than 2 years 3 days
|7.10
|7.10
|7.00
|7.00
|South Indian Bank
|6.80
|30 months
|6.25
|6.20
|5.70
|5.70
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|7.25
|567 days (TMB 567)
|6.80
|6.70
|6.70
|6.70
|YES Bank
|7.25
|18 months 1 day to less than 24 months
|6.65
|7.00
|6.75
|6.75
|PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS
|Bank of Baroda
|6.75
|555 days – BoB Golden Goal Deposit Scheme
|6.25
|6.25
|6.30
|6.00
|Bank of India
|6.85
|999 days
|6.50
|6.70
|6.00
|6.00
|Bank of Maharashtra
|6.65
|400 days
|6.40
|5.25
|5.00
|5.00
|Canara Bank
|6.60
|555 days
|6.25
|6.25
|6.25
|6.25
|Central Bank of India
|6.75
|444 days
|6.10
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|Indian Bank
|6.65
|555 days
|6.10
|6.05
|6.00
|6.00
|Indian Overseas Bank
|6.60
|444 days
|6.50
|6.10
|6.10
|6.10
|Punjab National Bank
|6.60
|444 days
|6.25
|6.30
|6.35
|6.00
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|6.85
|666 days
|5.85
|5.85
|5.95
|5.85
|State Bank of India
|6.45
|444 days - Amrit Vrishti
|6.25
|6.30
|6.05
|6.05
|Union Bank of India
|6.55
|555 days
|6.20
|6.10
|6.00
|6.00
|FOREIGN BANKS
|Deutsche Bank
|7.00
|Above 1 year to 2 years
|5.00
|6.25
|6.25
|---
|HSBC Bank
|5.50
|601 to 699 days; 48 months to 60 months
|4.00
|5.35
|5.50
|---
|Standard Chartered Bank
|6.60
|1 year to 376 days
|6.60
|6.50
|6.25
|---
|Source: Paisabazaar.com
|Interest rates as of 16 September 2026
First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 3:04 PM IST