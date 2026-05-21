Fixed deposit rates up to 8.1% at May-end: Check best offers across banks

Small finance banks offer fixed deposit (FD) rates of up to 8.1 per cent, higher than most large state-owned and private banks as analysts wait for the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) next monetary policy decision in June.

Data compiled by Stable Money shows that while large public-sector banks offer rates between 6 per cent and 6.7 per cent on regular FDs, several small finance banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) continue to offer rates above 7.5 per cent for select tenures.

Among mainstream lenders, State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda offer peak FD rates of around 6.45-6.6 per cent. Private sector banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are offering between 6.45 per cent and 6.5 per cent on their highest-yielding tenures.

In contrast, small finance banks are offering much higher returns. Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank are offering up to 8.1 per cent on select deposits, while Jana Small Finance Bank is offering up to 7.77 per cent. Higher rates concentrated in medium tenures The data shows that the best FD rates are largely available in the one- to five-year bucket. For instance: IDFC FIRST Bank is offering 7.25 per cent on three-year deposits Bandhan Bank is offering 7.25 per cent on three-year FDs RBL Bank is offering 7.2 per cent on three-year deposits

Yes Bank is offering 7 per cent on three-year deposits Among NBFCs, Bajaj Finance is offering up to 7.4 per cent on three-year deposits, while Shriram Finance is offering up to 7.25 per cent. Longer-duration FDs of 10 years, however, generally offer lower returns across banks, with most large lenders offering close to 6-6.5 per cent. Bank of Baroda PUBLIC_BANK_TYPE 6.45 444D 6.25 6.25 6.3 6 Bank of India PUBLIC_BANK_TYPE 6.7 3Y 6.5 6.7 6 6 PNB PUBLIC_BANK_TYPE 6.6 444D 6.25 6.3 6.1 6 SBI PUBLIC_BANK_TYPE 6.45 444D 6.25 6.3 6.05 6.05 Axis Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE 6.45 3Y 6.25 6.45 6.45 6.45 Bandhan Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE 7.25 3Y 7 7.25 5.85 5.85 FEDERAL BANK LTD. PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE 6.75 3Y 6.25 6.75 6.4 6.4 HDFC Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE 6.5 3Y1D-4Y7M 6.25 6.45 6.4 6.15 ICICI Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE 6.5 5Y 6.25 6.45 6.5 6.5 IDFC First Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE 7.25 3Y 6.5 7.25 7.15 6 IndusInd Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE 7 1Y 6M 6.75 6.9 6.65 6.5 Kotak Mahindra Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE 6.8 2Y 6.5 6.4 6.25 6.25 RBL Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE 7.2 3Y 7 7.2 6.7 6.7 South Indian Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE 6.8 30M 6.25 6.2 5.7 5.7 Yes Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE 7 3Y 6.65 7 6.75 6.75 AU SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 7.25 3Y 6.35 7.25 6.75 6.75 Jana SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 7.77 5Y 7 7.5 7.77 6.5 Shivalik SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 7.80% 1Y10M 6 6 6.25 6.25 Suryoday SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 8.10% 2Y6M 7.25 7.25 7.9 7.25 Ujjivan SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 7.45% 2Y 7.25 7.2 Unity SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 7.50% 1Y 7.5 6.75 6.75 Utkarsh SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 8.10% 1Y 301D 6 7.5 7 slice SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 7.75% 1Y6M1D 6.25 7.5 7 Bajaj Finance NBFC_BANK_TYPE 7.40% 3Y 6.6 7.4 7.4 NA Shriram Finance NBFC_BANK_TYPE 7.25% 3Y 6.75 7.25 7.25 NA

Should investors lock in rates now? “FD interest rates continue to remain attractive across banks, giving investors a good opportunity to lock in higher yields for the medium to long term,” said Saurabh Jain, cofounder and chief executive officer of Stable Money. He added that investors should focus on the opportunities currently available instead of trying to time future rate movements linked to the RBI’s monetary policy decisions. “Waiting purely in anticipation of a rate revision may lead to missing out on the attractive FD rates currently available,” Jain said. What depositors should keep in mind