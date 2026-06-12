Fixed deposit to mutual fund: Calculate your post-tax return investments

mutual fund 10 per cent. But these numbers do not tell the full story as you do not keep all of that return. A portion of it goes towards taxes, reducing your final pay. When you invest your money, the return you see is not always what you actually get in hand. A fixed deposit offers 7 per cent and a10 per cent. But these numbers do not tell the full story as you do not keep all of that return. A portion of it goes towards taxes, reducing your final pay.

fixed deposits (FDs), mutual funds, or stocks, knowing this can change how you choose. This guide explains how to calculate it in simple steps. This is where post-tax return comes into the picture, the money you actually earn after paying tax. Thus, it is important to understand and know how to calculate your post-tax returns. It helps you compare options clearly and avoid wrong decisions. Whether you invest in(FDs), mutual funds, or stocks, knowing this can change how you choose. This guide explains how to calculate it in simple steps.

What is post-tax return and why does it matter? Post-tax return is the profit you keep after paying tax on your investment income. Most returns are shown before tax, which can make them look higher than they really are. For example, a fixed deposit gives 7 per cent interest per year. If you are in the 20 per cent tax bracket, you will not get the full 7 per cent. You will pay tax on the interest earned, and the actual return will be lower. This matters when you compare investments. Two options may look similar before tax but behave differently after tax. If you ignore this, you may pick the wrong option.

How to calculate post-tax return Calculating post-tax return is easier than it sounds. You only need to know your return and your tax rate. Here is the basic formula: Post-tax return = Pre-tax return * (1 − Tax rate) Step 1: Find your total return This is the income your investment generates. For example, if you invest Rs 1,00,000 at 7 per cent, your yearly return is Rs 7,000. Step 2: Check how it is taxed Different investments are taxed differently. Fixed deposit interest is added to your income bracket and taxed accordingly, while equity investments have separate tax rules depending on how long you hold them.

Step 3: Calculate the tax amount If your tax rate is 20 per cent, then on Rs 7,000 interest, you will pay Rs 1,400 as tax. Step 4: Subtract tax from return Rs 7,000 – Rs 1,400 = Rs 5,600 Step 5: Convert it into a percentage Rs 5,600 on Rs 1,00,000 = 5.6 per cent post-tax return So even though the investment says 7 per cent, your actual return is 5.6 per cent. Comparing different investments with examples Let’s look at a simple comparison to understand how tax affects returns for an income in the 30 per cent tax bracket -

Investment type Investment amount Pre-tax Return Tax rate Tax amount Post-tax return (Rs) Post-tax Return (%) Fixed deposit Rs 1,00,000 7% (Rs 7,000) 30% Rs 2,100 Rs 4,900 4.90% Equity Mutual fund (Long Term) Rs 1,00,000 10% (Rs 10,000) 12.50% Rs 1,250 Rs 8,750 8.75% PPF (Tax-free) Rs 1,00,000 7.1% (Rs 7,100) 0% Rs 0 Rs 7,100 7.10% In this example, PPF offers a slightly higher return than a fixed deposit (FD). Since it is tax-free, you keep the full amount you earn. Equity can offer the highest returns, but only if you stay invested for the long term and can handle market ups and downs.

Even though FDs feel safer and simpler, their post-tax return is much lower. This is why tax treatment matters when choosing where to invest. It also helps to look at tax-saving options like PPF or ELSS. These either reduce your taxable income or give tax-free returns, which improves what you actually earn. What to keep in mind before comparing investments Many people compare investments only by their returns and ignore taxes. This can lead to poor decisions. Thus, it is important to keep the following in mind and avoid common mistakes such as: 1. Do not ignore tax while comparing Always check how much tax you will pay on your returns. An investment with a higher return may give you less money after tax.

2. Understand how each investment is taxed Tax rules vary by investment. FDs are taxed every year. Stocks and mutual funds are usually taxed when you sell them. This timing can affect your final return. 3. Pay attention to the holding period The holding period can affect your tax rate. Selling too early can increase your tax. Staying invested longer may reduce it. For example, selling an equity fund after 10 months instead of 12 months turns a 12.5 per cent tax into a 20 per cent tax. 4. Know your tax bracket Your income level decides how much tax you pay. If you are in a higher tax bracket, tax-efficient investments become more important.

5. Use the correct tax rate Each investment has its own tax rules, and these can change over time. Applying the wrong rate can lead to incorrect calculations. For example, treating equity gains like FD interest can lead to incorrect calculations. 6. Do not rely only on TDS TDS is not always your final tax. For example, banks may deduct 10 per cent TDS on interest, but if your tax rate is 30 per cent, you still need to pay the remaining amount. 7. Consider extra charges Not accounting for additional factors such as surcharge or cess can also slightly affect your actual return, especially for larger investments.

8. Compare similar time periods Do not compare a short-term investment with a long-term one without context. A one-year FD and a ten-year equity investment serve different purposes. FAQs What is post-tax return, and how to calculate it? Post-tax return is the money you earn after paying tax on your investments. It shows how much money you receive and not what the investment promises. To calculate your post-tax returns, use the formula: Post-tax return = Pre-tax return × (1 − tax rate). This helps you adjust your return based on the tax you need to pay. Do all investments get taxed the same way? No, tax rules differ for every investment. The interest on a FD is taxed as per the income bracket you belong to. Equity investments are taxed based on how long you hold them. Some options, like PPF, are tax-free.