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Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Fixed deposits emerge as a safer option amid RBI pause and market swings

Fixed deposits emerge as a safer option amid RBI pause and market swings

With the RBI holding interest rates steady and equity markets facing uncertainty, fixed deposits offer investors a low-risk option to compare returns across bank tenures

RBI
Image: Bloomberg
BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 5:58 PM IST
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The Reserve Bank of India has just decided to hold interest rates steady in light of the global situation as well as an evolving inflation situation. However, it looks unlikely that there will be another rate hike in this year. Plus, given the fluidity in equity markets on account of the West Asia crisis as well as a relook at ballooning investments in AI, a fixed deposit can be safe destination, given it is one of the lowest-risk investment instruments in the market. But because of their low-risk profile, the returns are also decidedly lower than what other instruments might offer over a comparable time period. Use this table from Paisabazaar to compare FD rates across banks and identify the highest returns available for their preferred tenure.
 
 
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Topics :Fixed DepositRBIInterest Ratesfixed deposit rates

First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 5:58 PM IST

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