Flexicap funds: Look for consistency of return, resilience during downturn

Selecting a flexicap fund requires investors to look beyond short-term returns. “They should give greater weight to the fund manager’s performance across market cycles. Consistency of returns, downside protection, and risk-adjusted performance matter more than absolute returns,” says Mohit Bagdi, head of investment research and founding member, MIRA Money.
Investors should understand how much risk the fund manager takes through mid and smallcap exposure in pursuit of growth.
“Investors should also review portfolio concentration and sector and stock exposure to ensure that flexibility is not used to take excessive risk,” says Bagdi.
The fund manager’s allocation decisions in various stages of the market cycle should be examined. “A steady and well-considered shift in allocations is a positive sign. But if allocations change too often and without a clear pattern, decisions may be driven by events rather than by a coherent investment framework,” says Bagdi.