Flights disrupted, airfares rise amid Iran war: What travellers can do

Rising airfares and flight disruptions triggered by the West Asia conflict are hitting travellers ahead of the Easter season. Those flying internationally, including from India, face significantly higher costs or the prospect of reconsidering their travel plans.

According to a report by Bloomberg, more than 46,000 flights have been cancelled across regions affected by the crisis since February 28. Data from aviation analytics firm Cirium shows that the disruption temporarily wiped out as much as 10 per cent of global airline capacity earlier this month, marking the biggest shock to aviation since the pandemic.

Why airfares are rising

The sharp fare increase is largely due to the closure or disruption of major Gulf transit hubs that connect Asia and Europe. A large share of long-haul flights between the two regions typically pass through airports in the West Asia.

Consultancy Roland Berger estimates that roughly one-third of Asia–Europe air traffic, carrying around 40 million passengers annually, usually transits through Gulf hubs such as Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi. With many routes disrupted, airlines are operating fewer flights while demand remains strong. This supply-demand imbalance is pushing prices sharply higher. Bloomberg’s analysis of Google Flights data found that: An economy return ticket from Sydney to London for early April has jumped more than 80 per cent in two weeks. Business-class fares on the same route are about 40 per cent higher. A Singapore–London economy ticket for the same period has risen to almost three times its earlier price.

In extreme cases, a Sydney–London return ticket on Cathay Pacific that includes one first-class segment was priced as high as $28,000. How fuel costs may add to travel expenses The geopolitical tensions are also affecting oil markets. Rising fuel prices can push airline operating costs higher, aviation fuel can account for up to one-third of airline expenses. Some Asia-Pacific carriers have already introduced fuel surcharges to offset higher costs. These charges are typically passed on to passengers in the form of higher ticket prices. Impact on Indian travellers India could be among the most-affected markets because of its reliance on West Asia transit hubs.

According to the International Air Transport Association, around 40 per cent of India’s outbound international flights pass through West Asia. If disruptions persist, travellers flying from India to Europe or North America may face: Higher airfares Longer travel routes Greater risk of cancellations or rescheduling Ajay Prakash, chief executive officer of travel company Nomad Travels, told Bloomberg that fares are already “horrendously high” and are discouraging travel. What travellers can do Book early: Prices typically rise further when capacity is tight. Avoid transit hubs facing disruptions: Look for alternative routes where possible.