Flying abroad? You can now shop duty-free before you even reach the airport

If you’ve ever rushed through an airport trying to grab last-minute duty-free deals—or skipped it altogether because of long queues—there’s a new solution that could change how you travel.

In a move aimed at making airport shopping easier, Adani Airport Holdings Limited has partnered with MakeMyTrip to introduce online duty-free pre-booking for international travellers. The service allows you to browse, select and reserve duty-free products even before you start your journey.

What this means for you as a traveller

Instead of walking into a crowded duty-free store and making rushed decisions, you can now:

Browse 10+ categories

Choose from 100+ brands Access 14,000+ products (SKUs) Lock in online-exclusive deals The duty-free pre-booking service will be available to eligible international travellers via MakeMyTrip (app and mobile web), with pick-up at AAHL-managed airports. Additional services will be introduced in phases. AAHL operates duty-free outlets across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram. By moving shopping decisions to the trip planning stage, the initiative is designed to reduce time spent browsing and queuing at the airport. Travellers can make more informed choices earlier, improving time management from check-in through boarding and arrival. …all while planning your trip on MakeMyTrip.

"By enabling duty-free pre-booking through MakeMyTrip, we are bringing more convenience to international travellers. The integration allows travellers to plan purchases in advance, save time at the airport, and access curated offers, making the duty-free experience simpler and more rewarding," said Arun Bansal, Chief Executive Officer, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL). No more airport rush or impulse buying "This association is a natural extension of our Connected Trips strategy, which is centred on building a seamless, end-to-end travel experience. This collaboration gives international travellers the ability to plan smarter, make informed choices, and save more, simply by booking duty-free purchases in advance," said Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip.

Duty-free shopping has traditionally been: Time-consuming Overwhelming Often rushed between boarding calls This new system shifts shopping to the trip planning stage, meaning: Less time spent in queues

No last-minute confusion

Better price comparisons

More thoughtful purchases By the time you reach the airport, your shopping is already sorted. Works for both departure and arrival The service isn’t limited to outbound travel. You can pre-book: Before leaving India

Before landing back in India This is especially useful if: You want to avoid carrying extra items during your trip

You prefer picking up purchases on arrival

Where you can use it The service is currently available at Adani-managed airports, including: