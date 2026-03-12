Flying Air India? New fuel surcharge kicks in from today: Details here

Air India is levying a new fuel surcharge on domestic and international flight tickets — a move that will push up fares for fresh bookings as airlines grapple with the financial impact of the war in Iran.

The surcharge will be introduced in three phases, beginning with domestic and several international routes. Air India said the step is necessary to offset the sharp rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) costs triggered by geopolitical tensions.

Why tickets may become costlier

ATF is one of the largest expenses for airlines and typically accounts for around 40 per cent of operating costs. Global supply disruptions and rising crude prices have pushed up jet fuel costs, forcing airlines to reconsider pricing structures.

Air India said the pressure is particularly severe in India because high excise duty and value-added tax on ATF in metro cities such as Delhi and Mumbai further inflate fuel expenses. To manage this volatility, the airline has decided to introduce a separate fuel surcharge that will be added to ticket prices. For new bookings made from March 12, the following fuel surcharge will apply: India routes: Rs 399 per ticket SAARC routes: Rs 399 per ticket West Asia/Middle East: 10 USD per ticket Southeast Asia: increased from 40 USD to 60 USD Africa: increased from 60 USD to 90 USD

Flights to and from Singapore will also come under the surcharge in this phase. Long-haul routes from March 18 A second phase will apply to new bookings made from March 18, 2026, covering long-haul international routes: Europe: 125 USD fuel surcharge North America: 200 USD fuel surcharge Australia: 200 USD fuel surcharge A third phase, which will cover Far East destinations such as Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea, will be announced later. Impact on travellers Industry observers say the surcharge effectively acts as a buffer for airlines when fuel prices fluctuate sharply. For domestic travellers, the move introduces a new additional charge that could increase ticket costs by about Rs 400, while international passengers may see a modest rise depending on the route.