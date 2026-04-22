Flying international? Travel insurance could save your money-and your trip

Your first international trip is exciting. You’re thinking about flights, outfits, food, and Instagram spots.

But there’s one thing most first-time travellers overlook—what happens if something goes wrong?

A sudden illness. Lost baggage. A missed flight. Or worse, a medical emergency in a foreign country where treatment can cost lakhs.

That’s where international travel insurance quietly becomes one of the most important things you carry—along with your passport.

Why first-time travellers should care about travel insurance

When you travel abroad, everything changes:

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Healthcare systems are unfamiliar

Costs are significantly higher

Emergency support is harder to access

Even a minor issue can turn into a financial shock.

For example: A simple hospital visit in countries like the US can cost thousands of dollars A missed connection or cancelled trip can mean losing prepaid bookings Without insurance, you pay out of pocket. With insurance, you’re financially protected. What travel insurance actually does for you Think of travel insurance as a financial safety net for your trip. It doesn’t stop problems from happening—but it helps you handle them without draining your savings. Here’s what most international travel insurance plans typically cover: 1. Emergency medical expenses If you fall sick or get injured:

Doctor visits Medicines Hospitalisation These are often the biggest costs abroad. 2. Emergency evacuation or repatriation If your condition is serious: Transport to a better hospital Or even back to your home country This can be extremely expensive without insurance. 3. Hospitalisation costs If you need to be admitted: Room charges Treatment costs Medical procedures Covered up to limits defined in your plan. 4. Loss of baggage If your checked-in luggage is lost: You get compensation Helps cover essentials you need to buy 5. Trip interruption

If you have to return early due to an emergency: Non-refundable expenses may be covered 6. Personal liability If you accidentally cause damage or injury: Legal and compensation costs may be covered What happens if you fall sick abroad This is where insurance really proves its value. If you need medical help: Go to the nearest hospital immediately

Contact your insurer’s global assistance service

They may:

Guide you to the right hospital

Coordinate treatment

Arrange cashless care (in many cases) That means you may not have to pay upfront— the hospital and insurer handle billing directly.

But this usually works only if you inform the insurer quickly. The biggest mistake first-time travellers make Many people buy travel insurance—but don’t understand how to use it. When something goes wrong, they: Don’t inform the insurer on time Don’t keep documents Struggle with claims later Travel insurance works best when you know the process in advance Documents you’ll need if you make a claim If you ever need to claim insurance, you’ll typically need: For medical claims:

Doctor’s reports

Hospital bills and receipts

Passport and visa copies

Flight tickets / boarding passes

For lost baggage:

Property Irregularity Report (PIR) from airline Simple tip:

Keep digital copies of all documents on your phone or email. Why this matters for your finances Travel insurance is not just a travel decision—it’s a money decision. Without it: A single medical emergency can cost lakhs You may dip into savings or emergency funds With it: Your financial risk is limited Your trip is less stressful It’s the difference between: “How do I pay for this?” and “I’m covered.” Do you really need it? If you’re travelling abroad for the first time, ask yourself: Can you afford an unexpected ₹2–10 lakh medical bill?