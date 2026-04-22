Flying international? Travel insurance could save your money-and your trip

Your first international trip is exciting. You’re thinking about flights, outfits, food, and Instagram spots.
But there’s one thing most first-time travellers overlook—what happens if something goes wrong?
A sudden illness. Lost baggage. A missed flight. Or worse, a medical emergency in a foreign country where treatment can cost lakhs.
That’s where international travel insurance quietly becomes one of the most important things you carry—along with your passport.
Why first-time travellers should care about travel insurance
When you travel abroad, everything changes:
- Healthcare systems are unfamiliar
- Costs are significantly higher
- Emergency support is harder to access
Even a minor issue can turn into a financial shock.
For example:
A simple hospital visit in countries like the US can cost thousands of dollars
A missed connection or cancelled trip can mean losing prepaid bookings
Without insurance, you pay out of pocket. With insurance, you’re financially protected.
What travel insurance actually does for you
Think of travel insurance as a financial safety net for your trip.
It doesn’t stop problems from happening—but it helps you handle them without draining your savings.
Here’s what most international travel insurance plans typically cover:
1. Emergency medical expenses
If you fall sick or get injured:
Doctor visits
Medicines
Hospitalisation
These are often the biggest costs abroad.
2. Emergency evacuation or repatriation
If your condition is serious:
Transport to a better hospital
Or even back to your home country
This can be extremely expensive without insurance.
3. Hospitalisation costs
If you need to be admitted:
Room charges
Treatment costs
Medical procedures
Covered up to limits defined in your plan.
4. Loss of baggage
If your checked-in luggage is lost:
You get compensation
Helps cover essentials you need to buy
5. Trip interruption
If you have to return early due to an emergency:
Non-refundable expenses may be covered
6. Personal liability
If you accidentally cause damage or injury:
Legal and compensation costs may be covered
What happens if you fall sick abroad
This is where insurance really proves its value.
If you need medical help:
- Go to the nearest hospital immediately
- Contact your insurer’s global assistance service
- They may:
- Guide you to the right hospital
- Coordinate treatment
- Arrange cashless care (in many cases)
That means you may not have to pay upfront—
the hospital and insurer handle billing directly.
But this usually works only if you inform the insurer quickly.
The biggest mistake first-time travellers make
Many people buy travel insurance—but don’t understand how to use it.
When something goes wrong, they:
Don’t inform the insurer on time
Don’t keep documents
Struggle with claims later
Travel insurance works best when you know the process in advance
Documents you’ll need if you make a claim
If you ever need to claim insurance, you’ll typically need:
- For medical claims:
- Doctor’s reports
- Hospital bills and receipts
- Passport and visa copies
- Flight tickets / boarding passes
- For lost baggage:
- Property Irregularity Report (PIR) from airline
Simple tip:
Keep digital copies of all documents on your phone or email.
Why this matters for your finances
Travel insurance is not just a travel decision—it’s a money decision.
Without it:
A single medical emergency can cost lakhs
You may dip into savings or emergency funds
With it:
Your financial risk is limited
Your trip is less stressful
It’s the difference between:
“How do I pay for this?”
and
“I’m covered.”
Do you really need it?
If you’re travelling abroad for the first time, ask yourself:
Can you afford an unexpected ₹2–10 lakh medical bill?
Can you absorb losses from cancelled bookings?
If the answer is no— you need travel insurance.