Foreign property purchase: Remit own, tax-paid funds via authorised banks

Indians investing in overseas real estate, particularly in Dubai, are coming under regulatory scrutiny, with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) reportedly issuing notices to buyers who used credit cards to fund property purchases. Authorities are questioning the source of funds used for these transactions. The concern stems from possible violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999, and the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), which require overseas property purchases to be made using tax-paid funds routed through authorised banking channels, not credit-backed payments.