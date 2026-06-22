Form 168 vs Form 26AS: What taxpayers need to know for FY26 ITR

The Income Tax Department has introduced Form 168, a new consolidated tax information statement that will bring together a taxpayer’s income, tax payments, financial transactions and compliance details in one place.

However, taxpayers filing income tax returns for FY26 (assessment year 2026-27) do not need to switch to the new form yet.

For the current tax filing cycle, Form 26AS and Annual Information Statement (AIS) will continue to remain relevant. Form 168 will apply from the subsequent financial year under the new income tax framework, according to details available on the official Income Tax Department portal.

The introduction of Form 168 is aimed at creating a broader view of a taxpayer’s financial footprint by combining information currently available through different tax reporting systems.

What is Form 168? Form 168 is an expanded annual tax information statement linked to a taxpayer’s Permanent Account Number (PAN). Unlike Form 26AS, which primarily focuses on tax credits such as tax deducted at source (TDS) and tax collected at source (TCS), the new statement will include a wider range of information. The statement will be generated automatically by the Income Tax department. Taxpayers will not be required to file Form 168 separately. It will include details such as: • TDS and TCS information • Advance tax, self-assessment tax and regular tax payments

• Specified financial transactions (SFTs) • Tax refunds and outstanding demands • Pending and completed tax proceedings • Other information prescribed under the income tax rules Has Form 168 replaced Form 26AS? For now, no. Taxpayers preparing their income tax returns for FY26 should continue checking Form 26AS along with AIS before filing their returns. Form 26AS remains an important document for verifying tax credits, including TDS deducted by employers, banks and other entities. AIS provides a wider picture by including information on income and specified transactions reported by various institutions.

Form 168 essentially formalises and expands this information framework for future years rather than immediately replacing the existing system. Why has the tax department introduced Form 168? The tax department has gradually moved towards a more data-driven compliance system. Over the years, information from banks, employers, mutual funds, registrars and other reporting entities has been collected through different channels. Form 168 aims to bring these details under a single annual statement, making it easier for taxpayers to review their tax records and for the department to track compliance. For taxpayers, the benefit could be a more complete view of their taxable income and financial activity before filing returns.

How will Form 168 be prepared? The statement will be automatically generated using information received from multiple sources. These include: • TDS and TCS returns filed by deductors and collectors • Tax payment records through online tax payment systems • Specified financial transaction reports submitted by banks, mutual funds and other entities • Refund and demand information available with the tax department • Details of assessment and other proceedings Since the statement depends on information submitted by different reporting entities, it will be updated as and when such data is processed by the department.

What should taxpayers do before filing returns? Until Form 168 becomes applicable, taxpayers should continue following the existing process. Before filing an ITR, taxpayers should: • Download Form 26AS from the income tax e-filing portal or TRACES • Review AIS available on the income tax portal • Match details with Form 16, bank statements and investment records • Report discrepancies through the available feedback facility Mismatch between reported income and information available with the tax department can lead to notices or additional clarification requirements.