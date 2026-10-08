From piano lessons to live gigs, India's jazz economy finds its groove

Krishnan is equally candid about the musician's side of the equation. “Yes, you can make a living from it, but it is unpredictable, and to really earn from it you have to be good and put in the hard work.” Interestingly, though, she chose not to depend on music for her livelihood. “It takes guts to be in a space that is so crowded and so unpredictable. I wasn't able to do that. I've always kept my music second to my job,” she admits. Yet she has watched younger musicians build careers through persistence. “Hard work pays off. It takes time and some struggle,” she says.