From piano lessons to live gigs, India's jazz economy finds its groove

Closer home, jazz has produced some memorable instrumentalists, among them Louis Banks, Braz Gonsalves, Trilok Gurtu, Gino Banks, Ranjit Barot, and Rhythm Bansal. On the vocalists' list sit prominent names such as Asha Puthli, Usha Uthup, Radha Thomas, Vasundhara Vee, Sonia Saigal and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya.
More are looking to break into that club. For example, entrepreneur Ajay Bijli, founder of PVR and managing director of PVR INOX, for whom music has long been a deep passion, recently dropped his debut single 'On Another Note'.
Calling himself a lifelong student of music, Bijli says jazz has influenced not only what he listens to, but how he learns.