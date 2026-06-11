From restaurants to residences: The rise of private chefs at private dos

While private chefs bring restaurant-quality cooking into the home, they are not the same as caterers. Most chef-at-home services focus on menu planning, food preparation and cooking, leaving service and post-event clean-up to the host.

For example, one chef-booking platform charges a base fee of Rs 4,500 for up to 15 guests and up to 10 dishes. Beyond that, additional guests cost Rs 100 per person, while extra dishes are charged at Rs 200 each. A booking confirmation fee of Rs 1,999 is paid upfront, with the balance settled directly with the chef on the day of the event. The chef typically arrives around three hours before serving time, works within the client's kitchen and prepares the agreed menu. However, guests expecting restaurant-style service may be surprised to learn what is not included.