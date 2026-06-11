From restaurants to residences: The rise of private chefs at private dos

There are certain things a private chef will definitely not do. Private chefs generally do not serve food to individual guests, plate dishes tableside, wash utensils after the event, provide crockery, cutlery or serving platters, or procure ingredients unless specifically agreed upon. Instead, the chef usually lays out the prepared dishes buffet-style in serving bowls, allowing guests to help themselves. Hosts are responsible for arranging crockery, cutlery and post-event cleaning. "The chef's role is to curate the menu and cook the meal. It is not a catering service with waiters and housekeeping staff," says an industry player.
The model appeals to consumers who want freshly cooked food and personalised menus without the higher costs associated with full-scale catering. It also offers flexibility. Menus can be customised around dietary preferences, including Jain, diabetic-friendly, gluten-free, keto and high-protein requirements. The arrangement works particularly well for intimate dinners, family celebrations and house parties where guests value interaction with the chef and freshly prepared food over formal service.