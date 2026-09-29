Funds for buying a house: Know much you can withdraw from your PF corpus

EPF members can now access a substantially larger portion of their provident fund savings for housing. Under the simplified withdrawal framework, eligible members can withdraw up to 75 per cent of their EPF balance for purposes such as buying a house, constructing one, repaying a home loan or carrying out repairs.

The important change is that the calculation is no longer restricted to the employee’s own contribution. The eligible balance includes the employee’s contribution, employer’s contribution and interest credited to the account, subject to the applicable rules.

This can make EPF a significant source of funds for buying a house. However, withdrawing from retirement savings also reduces the amount available to compound until retirement.

What can you use EPF money for? Housing-related EPF withdrawals can be used for four broad purposes: Buying a house, flat or site;

Constructing a house;

Repaying an outstanding home loan; and

Repairing, renovating, adding to or improving an existing house or flat. The simplified framework brought different partial-withdrawal provisions into a more uniform structure. This was aimed at making the process easier for members to understand and access. How much can you withdraw? An eligible member can withdraw up to 75 per cent of the EPF balance, including the employee’s share, employer’s share and accumulated interest, subject to the conditions applicable to the withdrawal. For example, if the eligible EPF balance is Rs 10 lakh, the maximum withdrawal under the 75 per cent limit would be Rs 7.5 lakh. At least Rs 2.5 lakh would remain in the account.

The actual amount available can, however, depend on the purpose of the withdrawal and other applicable conditions. The 75 per cent figure should therefore not be treated as an automatic entitlement to withdraw that amount in every case. Who is eligible? A member needs to have completed 12 months of EPF membership to use the simplified withdrawal facility. This is a significant change from the earlier framework, where different purposes had different service requirements and withdrawal calculations. The earlier rules also generally linked the permissible withdrawal to factors such as the member's basic wages and dearness allowance, the purpose of the withdrawal and the employee's own accumulated contribution. The newer framework brings the employer's contribution into the balance considered for eligible withdrawals.

How many times can you withdraw for housing? The housing withdrawal facility can be used up to five times during the entire period of EPF membership. This limit is important for members planning multiple withdrawals. Buying a property, repaying a housing loan and subsequently undertaking major repairs can all involve the same broad housing withdrawal category. Therefore, members should consider their future requirements before using the facility. The available balance will also reduce after each withdrawal, which means the amount that can be accessed later may be lower. What about other EPF advances? The simplified framework also covers withdrawals for purposes other than housing, with separate conditions and frequency limits.

For instance, EPF advances can be taken for certain medical requirements involving the member or eligible family members. Education-related withdrawals can be made for the member or children, while marriage-related withdrawals are also permitted subject to the applicable conditions. The frequency limits differ across these categories. Therefore, members should not assume that the five-withdrawal housing limit applies to every type of EPF advance. Should you use EPF savings for a house? The higher withdrawal limit can be useful when a member needs to arrange money for a property or reduce an outstanding home loan. It can also provide access to funds without taking an additional loan.