FY26 ITR filing: How to choose the ITR form that best reflects your income

“The form is also not applicable for those with short-term capital gains, taxable long-term capital gains under Section 112A above Rs 1.25 lakh, carried-forward losses, deferred ESOP tax liability, or tax deduction under Section 194N. In such cases, taxpayers must file more detailed forms such as ITR-2 or ITR-3, depending on their income profile,” says Preeti Sharma, partner, global employer services, tax & regulatory services, BDO India.
How salaried taxpayers should choose
Salaried taxpayers should first check if they are eligible for ITR-1. Those with capital gains from shares or mutual funds, foreign assets or income, crypto transactions, employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) disclosures, multiple house properties, company directorships, or unlisted shares generally need to file ITR-2.