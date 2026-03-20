G-Secs gain popularity: Match investment horizon with tenor to reduce risk

The war, rising yields, equity market volatility, and growing familiarity with the Retail Direct platform (launched in November 2021) are triggering a movement towards government securities (G-Secs), a safe-haven asset. Trading activity on RBI Retail Direct rose from ₹1,756.08 crore a year earlier to ₹8,211.91 crore as of March 16, 2026.

Ease of access has emerged as a major catalyst. “The RBI Retail Direct platform has improved accessibility and transparency for individual investors,” says Harit Oberoi, head - fixed income, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

G-Secs provide the advantage of low credit risk. “They offer government-backed safety and are among the most reliable instruments from a credit perspective,” says Saurabh Jain, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Stable Money.

Sovereign backing makes default risk negligible, but that does not make G-Secs entirely risk-free. Interest-rate risk remains a key concern. “When yields rise, bond prices fall, and that can create mark-to-market losses if the investor exits before maturity,” says Saurav Ghosh, co-founder, Jiraaf.

“Volatility in equity markets has pushed investors towards safer, predictable-return avenues,” says Oberoi.

Regular (usually six-monthly) coupon payments provide visibility of cash flows and make them attractive to investors who need regular payouts.

Current yield levels have also made sovereign instruments more attractive than many traditional fixed-income products. The 6.48 GS 2035 is currently offering a yield of 6.74 per cent. “At current yields, G-Secs are competitive enough to deliver meaningful income for investors prioritising capital protection,” says Jain.

Investors could also be susceptible to reinvestment risk. “Coupon inflows may have to be redeployed at lower yields in a declining rate environment,” says Jain.

Liquidity has improved, but it remains uneven across maturities and issuances. “Retail investors may face less efficient pricing or limited exit flexibility in certain cases,” says Jain.

Taxation of G-Secs

Investors should assess G-Secs in two parts for tax purposes: interest income and capital gains. Coupon income is taxed at the investor’s applicable income tax slab rate.