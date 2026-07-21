In Indian culture, gold is not just a metal but a symbol of security, heritage and social status. However, as a financial asset, gold requires a different analytical lens. Unlike stocks or bonds, gold does not produce a cash flow; it does not pay dividends or interest. Its value is purely derived from its scarcity and its role as a haven during times of geopolitical tension or currency devaluation. For a young earner, the challenge is to move away from the traditional habit of over-investing in jewellery and instead treat gold as a strategic hedge that protects the broader portfolio when other assets underperform.

What role gold should play in a portfolio The primary job of gold in your portfolio is to act as portfolio insurance. Historically, gold has an inverse correlation with equities: When the stock market crashes due to inflation or global instability, gold prices typically rise or remain resilient. It preserves purchasing power over the long term. Therefore, the job you give gold is to reduce the overall volatility of your wealth. However, there are jobs gold is not suited for. It should not be treated as a high-growth engine. If you are looking to double your money quickly, gold is the wrong asset. Historically, its long-term returns in India have hovered around 8 per cent to 10 per cent, which is healthy but often lags behind well-managed equity funds. Furthermore, gold should not be viewed as a liquid emergency fund if held in the form of jewellery, as the making charges and purity haircuts taken by jewellers during a buy-back can erode 10 per cent to 15 per cent of your value.

How physical gold, digital gold, funds differ To make a clean choice, you must evaluate the four primary ways to own gold in India based on cost, liquidity and safety. Physical gold (bars, coins, jewellery): This offers the comfort of possession but comes with high costs. Jewellery involves making charges (8 per cent to 20 per cent) and goods and services tax, or GST (3 per cent). Storage involves the risk of theft or the cost of a bank locker. Liquidity is high, but the price you get is often lower than the market rate due to smelting losses. Digital gold: Available via various apps, this allows you to buy gold for as little as Rs 1. It is convenient and backed by physical gold in insured vaults. However, the spread (the difference between buying and selling price) can be as high as 3 per cent to 5 per cent, making it expensive for large investments. Gold exchange traded funds (ETFs): These are traded on the stock exchange like shares. Each unit represents 1 gram (or less) of 24-carat gold. They are highly liquid and have no making charges, though you pay a small annual expense ratio (usually 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent). You need a demat account to buy them. Gold savings funds: These are mutual funds that invest in Gold ETFs. You do not need a demat account, and you can start a monthly SIP. They are convenient for disciplined savers but carry a slightly higher expense ratio than ETFs. How to size the allocation, review it A disciplined approach to gold starts with sizing. For most diversified portfolios in India, a gold allocation of 5 per cent to 10 per cent is considered the sweet spot. Anything less than 5 per cent will not move the needle when the stock market falls; anything more than 15 per cent may drag down your long-term compounding because you are over-investing in a non-productive asset.

Reviewing your allocation Because gold prices can surge suddenly, your 10 per cent allocation might grow to 15 per cent in a single year. At this point, you should rebalance by selling some gold and moving the gains into equity. This ensures you are selling high. Avoiding the wrong reasons Fear of missing out: Do not buy gold because it has gone up 20 per cent in the last six months. Gold is a hedge, not a momentum play.

Do not buy gold because it has gone up 20 per cent in the last six months. Gold is a hedge, not a momentum play. Emotional bias: Buying gold for a daughter's wedding 20 years away in the form of jewellery today is a mistake. Trends in jewellery change; it is better to accumulate gold ETFs or sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) and convert them to physical jewellery only when the event is near.

Buying gold for a daughter's wedding 20 years away in the form of jewellery today is a mistake. Trends in jewellery change; it is better to accumulate gold ETFs or sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) and convert them to physical jewellery only when the event is near. Taxation (after 2024): Remember that gains from gold ETFs, gold mutual funds and digital gold are now taxed based on your income tax slab if held for less than 12 months (short term). If held for more than 12 months, long-term capital gains (LTCG) are taxed at 12.5 per cent. Physical gold also follows the same LTCG period and rate. FAQs How much gold is sensible in a diversified portfolio? For most young earners, an allocation of 5 per cent to 10 per cent of the total portfolio value is sensible. This amount is large enough to provide a cushion during a stock market crash but small enough that it doesn't significantly lower your overall returns during a bull market. If you already have a high exposure to real estate, you might keep gold closer to 5 per cent.

What is the difference between physical and digital and market-linked gold options? Physical gold involves holding the metal but brings costs related to storage, insurance and making charges. Digital gold is a convenient entry-level product but has high price spreads. Market-linked options such as gold ETFs and mutual funds are the most cost-effective for investors because they eliminate storage risks, offer transparent market pricing and allow for easy buying and selling via a smartphone. When does gold help a portfolio and when does it add little value? Gold adds the most value during periods of high inflation, currency weakness (when the rupee falls against the dollar) or global geopolitical crises. It acts as a stabiliser. However, during a strong economic boom where corporate earnings are high and interest rates are rising, gold often adds little value and may even deliver flat or negative returns while stocks soar.