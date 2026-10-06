Gold is 26% below its 2026 peak. Buy now or wait? What investors should do

Gold's sharp correction in 2026 may have made the precious metal more attractive for long-term investors, but analysts at Tata Mutual Fund have suggested a staggered approach rather than trying to time the bottom.

An October 2026 outlook from Tata Mutual Fund, remained bullish on gold and silver over the long term. It argued that the recent fall in gold prices has been driven largely by macroeconomic factors such as higher US Treasury yields and a stronger dollar, rather than a deterioration in the metal's structural demand drivers.

The report put gold's January 2026 peak at around $5,595 an ounce and its level at around $4,138, representing a correction of roughly 26%. The latest spot market data on October 6 showed gold around $4,129 an ounce, with Reuters reporting that higher US Treasury yields and a firmer dollar were weighing on the metal.

Why gold has fallen Gold traditionally faces pressure when US Treasury yields rise because the metal does not generate interest income. A stronger dollar can also weigh on gold because it makes the dollar-priced commodity more expensive for buyers using other currencies. That dynamic has been visible in the latest correction. Reuters reported on October 6 that rising Treasury yields and a firmer US dollar were putting pressure on gold, although expectations around US monetary policy and geopolitical risks were providing some support. However, the report argues that these are cyclical headwinds rather than a change in gold's long-term story. That distinction is important for retail investors. A correction does not automatically mean gold has become cheap; it means the entry valuation is lower than it was at the recent peak.

Central banks are still buying gold One of the strongest arguments for gold's long-term case is central-bank demand. According to the World Gold Council, central banks and other official institutions bought a net 289 tonnes of gold in the second quarter of 2026, up 62% from 177.9 tonnes in the same quarter of 2025. The Q2 purchases were the highest for any second quarter on record. The World Gold Council also said 45% of central-bank respondents intended to increase their gold reserves over the next 12 months, highlighting the continuing importance of gold as a reserve asset. China and Poland were among the major buyers. At the end of the first half of 2026, Poland had added 82 tonnes, Uzbekistan 41 tonnes and China 40 tonnes, according to reported central-bank data compiled by the World Gold Council.

For years, investment flows through gold ETFs were a major driver of prices. More recently, central banks have emerged as an important structural source of demand, reducing gold's dependence on Western investment flows. ETFs have weakened, but that may not be the whole story The Tata MF report points to a shift in the composition of gold demand — from exchange-traded funds towards central banks. Global gold-backed ETF outflows increased after March 2026 amid the US-Iran conflict, according to the report. However, flows began showing signs of stabilisation from July. The broader World Gold Council data provided some support. Gold ETF and bar-and-coin investment fell in Q2 2026, with gold-backed ETFs recording 45 tonnes of outflows. Yet central banks bought 289 tonnes during the same quarter.

In other words, one source of gold demand weakened while another remained strong. That is one reason analysts continue to see a structural floor under gold despite short-term volatility. The bigger support: geopolitical and fiscal risks The second pillar of the bullish case is uncertainty. The Tata MF report pointed to continuing geopolitical tensions, including conflict in the Middle East and strategic competition between the US and China, as factors supporting demand for safe-haven assets. It also highlighted US fiscal concerns. Rising government debt and persistent deficits can raise concerns about the long-term purchasing power of currencies, increasing the appeal of assets such as gold that are not tied to the creditworthiness of a particular government.

Reuters reported that gold has remained above $4,000 despite elevated US bond yields, with central-bank buying, geopolitical concerns and reserve diversification helping to support prices. China is another important demand driver China is becoming increasingly important to the global gold market. The Tata MFreport said Chinese gold imports have exceeded 1,000 tonnes in 2026, already surpassing full-year 2025 levels. It attributed the strong demand to retail purchases, ETF inflows and central-bank buying. For investors, strong Chinese demand matters because it adds another large source of physical and investment demand to the global market. What about silver? The case for silver is somewhat different from that for gold.

Gold's investment case is primarily linked to its role as a reserve asset and store of value. Silver has both monetary and industrial characteristics. The Silver Institute expects the global silver market to remain in deficit for a sixth consecutive year in 2026. Its February 2026 outlook estimated a deficit of 67 million ounces, with total supply expected to rise 1.5% to about 1.05 billion ounces. The institute expects industrial demand to remain important, with silver used across areas including electronics, automotive applications, data centres and AI-related technologies. However, there is an important caveat for investors: silver is more volatile than gold. High prices can encourage manufacturers to reduce the amount of silver they use or substitute other materials. The Silver Institute expects industrial demand to decline in 2026, partly because of reduced silver use in photovoltaics.