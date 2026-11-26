For example, if gold worth Rs 250,000 secures a Rs 200,000 loan and the gold’s value falls to Rs 225,000, the LTV ratio rises to about 88.9 per cent. “A part-payment of around Rs 9,000, or additional gold worth about Rs 10,500, would bring the LTV back within the 85 per cent limit,” says Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer (CEO), BankBazaar. The amount will depend on the lender’s valuation and the dues.
For bullet loans, principal and interest are due at maturity. Shetty says borrowers must pay accrued interest before they can renew the loan. Otherwise, they may have to repay the loan in full.