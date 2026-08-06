Gold loan repayment option: Choose based on cash flow, not loan eligibility

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) revised loan-to-value (LTV) ratio norms for gold loans, which came into force on April 1, 2026, are expected to reduce the amount borrowers can obtain under bullet repayment gold loans. The LTV ratio for such loans will be calculated on the total repayment obligation, including accrued interest, instead of only the principal. The maximum tenure for bullet loans has also been capped at 12 months. A recent ICRA report says that more lenders could shift their gold loan portfolios in favour of regularly serviced loans.